Three Decades After Theodor Geisel’s Death, a New Dr. Seuss Book Is Coming in 2026

Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent

Theodor Geisel—better known as Dr. Seuss—died in 1991, ending a decades-long career of writing and illustrating children’s books with imaginative characters and memorable rhymes. But, soon, a brand new Dr. Seuss title will be hitting bookstore and library shelves.

Sing the 50 United States! will go on sale June 2, 2026, just in time to help celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. The news was announced via a joint statement from Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books, which will publish the book. The first printing will include 500,000 copies.

Why now, more than three decades after the author’s death? Earlier this year, an original manuscript and cover sketch turned up in the archives of the University of California, San Diego’s Geisel Library. The discovery was like “finding a time capsule of [Geisel’s] imagination,” says Susan Brandt, president and chief executive officer of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, in the statement.

Sing the 50 United States! features Geisel’s iconic Cat in the Hat character. The cover shows the bipedal feline standing atop southern Georgia on a colorful map of the United States, with an orange fish popping its head out of the Atlantic Ocean nearby. Some sketches come from Geisel’s original manuscript, while other illustrations were created by Tom Brannon.

The book aims to help readers learn the names of all 50 states and will include a map of the United States beneath the book jacket. “To sing the 50 United States, you have to use your brain,” the Cat in the Hat says in excerpts shared with People. “Massachusetts. Minnesota. Missouri and Montana. M-i-s-s-Mississippi. Maryland! Michigan and Maine!”

When Sing the 50 United States! debuts next year, students across the country will also receive a backpack full of Dr. Seuss titles and essential school supplies. The “backpack build” is a collaboration between Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Random House Children's Books and First Book, a nonprofit that provides books and resources to children in low-income communities in North America.

Sing the 50 United States! is not the first Dr. Seuss title to be released after Geisel’s death. What Pet Should I Get?, believed to have been written between 1958 and 1962, was published in 2015. And, in 2019, Random House Children’s Books released Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum, which was based on an original manuscript found in Geisel’s home in San Diego's La Jolla neighborhood. Illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the unfinished artwork to accompany Geisel’s text.

However, some experts are not convinced Sing the 50 United States! is truly a long-lost original. “It looks like something [Geisel] was going to include in the 'Cat in the Hat Songbook,'” says Philip Nel, a children’s literature scholar at Kansas State University who has written books about Geisel, to the Washington Post’s Kelly Kasulis Cho.

“It’s interesting that it exists,” he adds. “If they include the manuscript pages, that will give people a glimpse into his creative process.”

Geisel created more than 50 children’s books over the course of his lifetime, selling hundreds of millions of copies around the globe. And his works remain wildly popular today: Sales data show Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, first published in 1990, is still a top-selling print children’s book in 2025. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 1984 for his body of work.

In recent years, however, Geisel has come under fire for his depictions of Asian, African and other characters in some of his early books. In 2021, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would stop publishing six titles that “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” the company said in a statement shared with the Associated Press’ Mark Pratt at the time. The decision was controversial, with some fans and experts decrying the move while others praised it.

“We have so many outstanding books for children today; there is no need to continue to publish books that are now inappropriate,” said Ann Neely, a long-time children’s literature scholar at Vanderbilt University who is now retired, to NBC News’ Char Adams in 2021. “We must evaluate books for children by today’s values, not on our own nostalgia. Children need to see themselves, and others who may be different from them, in an accurate and positive way.”