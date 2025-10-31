Thieves Steal More Than 1,000 Artifacts From a California Museum’s Storage Facility The “brazen” heist at the Oakland Museum of California occurred in the early morning hours of October 15. Investigators are working to track down the missing items Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Thieves stole more than 1,000 objects from an off-site storage facility owned by the Oakland Museum of California, snatching artifacts ranging from ivory carvings to Native American baskets.

The burglary took place just before 3:30 a.m. on October 15, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department (OPD). Workers discovered the break-in the next morning. Local investigators are now working with the FBI’s Art Crime Team to track down the perpetrators and, hopefully, recover the items.

The theft was a “brazen act that robs the public of our state’s cultural heritage,” says Lori Fogarty, executive director and CEO of the Oakland Museum of California, in the statement. “Most of these objects have been given to the museum by generous donors.”

Museum officials are working closely with law enforcement to “see that these objects are returned,” she adds.

The stolen items include laptops, neckpieces by late American metalsmith Florence Resnikoff, a pair of scrimshaw walrus tusks, campaign pins and athletic awards, report Haven Daley and Janie Har for the Associated Press.

“It is very possible that the people who stole these items don’t really know themselves what they have and why [they] might be important,” Fogarty tells KGO-TV’s Tara Campbell.

Staff members were not on-site when the burglary took place. However, the storage facility does have security cameras and alarms, Fogarty tells the Oaklandside’s Roselyn Romero.

Police waited two weeks to announce the burglary, which Fogarty says was a strategic decision to avoid jeopardizing the investigation. “We have engaged deeply in the last few days with both OPD and the FBI, and they let us know that now was the moment to share this news with the public,” she tells the Oaklandside.

She adds: “We’re hopeful with some of the information they’ve shared with us so far, and that they have a pretty good sense of what might have happened.”

Quick fact: How many objects are on view at the Oakland Museum of California? At any given time, roughly 4,000 objects are on display at the 300,000-square-foot museum, and more than 300,000 items are viewable online.

Museum leaders are now exploring additional security measures at the storage facility and working with insurance providers to calculate the value of the stolen objects. Most of the stolen items were small, so museum officials think the incident was a crime of opportunity, rather than a planned strike.

“We think the thieves found a way to enter the building, and they grabbed what they could easily find and snatch and get out of the building with,” she tells the AP.

However, John Romero, a retired Los Angeles police captain who specialized in commercial crimes, is less certain. Speaking with the Los Angeles Times’ Clara Harter, Romero points out that if the thieves managed to get in and out without setting off any alarms, they may have had some inside knowledge. The fact that they targeted an off-site storage facility is also suspicious.

“If it’s a nondescript, all-brick building that’s very difficult for anybody to figure out [what it is] from the outside, it is almost always an employee, a former employee, a contractor or a vendor who sees it, and talks about it and gets approached to bring something out,” he says.

Romero is also skeptical that police will be able to recover the artifacts. Thieves typically sell or melt down stolen goods as soon as possible. “These people are interested in fast cash, not the full appraisal value,” he adds. “They need to get rid of it quickly.”

When it opened in 1969, the Oakland Museum of California decided to showcase artifacts from three disciplines: art, history and natural sciences. Today, it has more than two million objects in its collections, including artworks, artifacts, photographs, natural specimens and sound recordings, all with some connection to California.

The museum has been robbed at least twice before, in 2012 and 2013. Investigators later determined that the same person, Andre Taray Franklin, was responsible for both burglaries. In 2014, Franklin was sentenced to four years in prison.

Get the latest stories in your inbox every weekday. Email Powered by Salesforce Marketing Cloud (Privacy Notice / Terms & Conditions)