Burglars Just Broke Into the Louvre and Stole Historic Crown Jewels in a Daring Daylight Heist In a matter of minutes, thieves climbed a ladder and smashed display cases before fleeing the scene with eight valuable artifacts. The jewels had been housed just 270 yards from the "Mona Lisa" Christian Thorsberg - Correspondent

A group of masked burglars successfully pulled off one of the most daring heists in modern memory, stealing eight French crown jewels from the Louvre in broad daylight.

On Sunday morning, just 30 minutes after Paris’ most famous museum opened its doors to the public, the four robbers parked a truck with an attached electric ladder outside the building’s southern wall, beside the River Seine, report the New York Times’ Catherine Porter and Aurelien Breeden. Two burglars climbed the ladder and smashed through a second-floor balcony window, setting off alarms, and entered the Galerie d’Apollon, where a collection of French crown jewels is housed.

There, watched by the painted eyes of Apollo and portraits of French royals, thieves used power tools to break into two display cases, just 270 yards away from the Mona Lisa.

They took eight artifacts: “a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a matching set linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings from the matching set of Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte’s second wife; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie’s diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch,” reports the Associated Press’ Thomas Adamson.

A ninth object—Empress Eugénie’s emerald-set crown, featuring 1,300 diamonds—was recovered, found broken outside of the museum. The thieves escaped on motorbikes and remain at large.

Officials say the entire operation took just minutes.

“The theft committed at the Louvre is a violation of a heritage that we cherish, because it is our history,” wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on X (formerly Twitter). “We will retrieve the works, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice. Everything is being carried out, everywhere, to achieve this, under the direction of the Paris public prosecutor’s office.”

Though visitors were inside the Louvre when the heist occurred, no one was hurt. All patrons were evacuated, and the museum was closed for the rest of the day. It remained closed on Monday as investigations continued.

Scrutiny has mounted in the theft’s aftermath, with critics pointing to longstanding uncertainties over the museum’s investment in security and infrastructure improvements. Earlier this year, Macron announced a major $800 million renovation that will address overcrowding, build a new entrance and ramp up safety—including placing the Mona Lisa in its own room. Roughly 30,000 people visit the Louvre each day.

A state auditor report, set to be officially published next month and acquired by the radio program France Inter, highlights “considerable” and “persistent” delays in Louvre equipment updates, and reveals that many rooms lack security cameras, according to the Guardian’s Angelique Chrisafis.

Quick facts: Other burglaries in France The theft comes just a month after thieves made off with $700,000 of gold samples from Paris’ Natural History Museum.

Around the same time, two dishes worth about $11 million were taken from a museum in the city of Limoges.

“What is certain is that we failed,” Gérald Darmanin, the French justice minister, tells France Inter, per a translation by Reuters. “Someone was capable of putting in a crane truck in the open in the streets of Paris, to have people walk up for a couple of minutes and take priceless jewels.”

For authorities, it’s now a race against time. The eight stolen artifacts are covered with thousands of diamonds and precious gemstones, and together they are of inestimable cultural and monetary value. Authorities think the thieves will separate the jewels and smuggle them out of the country.

“They are going to break them up, melt down the valuable metal, recut the valuable stones and hide evidence of their crime,” Chris Marinello, the chief executive of Art Recovery International, tells BBC World Service.

“In the next 24 or 48 hours, if these thieves are not caught, those pieces are probably long gone,” he adds. “They may catch the criminals, but they won't recover the jewels.”