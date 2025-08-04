These Swimmers Are Finishing the Final Voyage of the ‘Edmund Fitzgerald,’ Which Sank in Lake Superior 50 Years Ago Starting at the wreck site, 68 athletes are completing a 411-mile relay to honor the 29 men who died in the Great Lakes tragedy on November 10, 1975 Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In November 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald encountered a treacherous storm while steaming across Lake Superior. All 29 crew members perished when the massive freighter sank roughly 17 miles from Whitefish Point, Michigan.

The tragedy, immortalized by Gordon Lightfoot’s 1976 ballad “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” remains one of the world’s most “mysterious and controversial” shipwrecks, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum, which has the vessel’s bronze bell on display.

Quick fact: How big was the Edmund Fitzgerald? Launched in 1958, the doomed vessel weighed 13,632 gross tons, making it the largest ship on the Great Lakes for many years, according to the Launched in 1958, the doomed vessel weighed 13,632 gross tons, making it the largest ship on the Great Lakes for many years, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum

Now, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the sinking, a group of open-water swimmers plans to complete the Edmund Fitzgerald’s route.

The Edmund Fitzgerald Memorial Swim is a 411-mile relay completed in 17 stages. The journey began July 26 and is expected to conclude on August 28.

“Let’s finish the Edmund Fitzgerald’s tragic journey,” says Jim Dreyer, the event’s organizer, to the Detroit News’ Anne Snabes. “They were headed for Detroit with 26,000 tons of iron ore, and they went down in that horrific storm 411 miles short of Detroit.”

The route starts at the Edmund Fitzgerald’s wreck site in Lake Superior, then travels along the St. Marys River, across Lake Huron, through the St. Clair River and across​ Lake St. Clair to Belle Isle in Detroit.

A total of 68 swimmers will be participating, with four completing each stage. The athletes are switching off every 30 minutes or so, covering between five to nine miles each, reports Minnesota Public Radio’s Dan Kraker. They’re following a tug boat with medical professionals on board, and Dreyer is paddling nearby in a kayak in case the swimmer needs to be rescued, per the Detroit News.

The swimmers are carrying small pellets made of taconite, the same type of iron ore the Edmund Fitzgerald was hauling when it sank. The pellets are also from the same dock in Superior, Wisconsin, where the ill-fated vessel received its load five decades ago.

On the last day of the journey, the swimmers plan to hold a memorial service at the Mariners’ Church of Detroit. They’ll present the taconite pellets at the service, as if delivering the Edmund Fitzgerald’s cargo. “There’s a lot of symbolism involved in this event,” Dreyer tells Minnesota Public Radio.

Filmmakers are tagging along to make a documentary about the swim called The Legend Lives On. The journey is also doubling as a fundraiser for the preservation of the Whitefish Point Light Station, the oldest operating lighthouse on Lake Superior. The lighthouse has been continuously operating since 1861 and is now maintained by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, the nonprofit that also runs the museum. So far, the swimmers have raised about $200,000, per Minnesota Public Radio.

Many of the swimmers are from Michigan and neighboring Midwestern states, but others are coming from as far away as Texas, California and Hawaii. Some, like Gillian McNeal of Duluth, are old enough to remember the 1975 shipwreck.

McNeal was in her family’s car when she heard the news. After that, she tells the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Christa Lawler, the family often listened to “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” on camping trips.

Similarly, participant Jane Baldwin-Marvell recalls learning about the shipwreck as a child growing up in Toronto.

“Back in those days, Toronto was a working port,” she tells the Ridgetown Independent News’ Michael Bennett. “I remember seeing those massive ships, and I’ve seen storms on the lake. ... I can visualize what it must have been like and how terrifying it was.”

She, too, feels moved by Lightfoot’s ballad.

“The song really solidified how everybody felt,” she says. “[He] absolutely touched the whole heart, the haunting words and the instrumental pieces, the guitar that sounded like the whining of the wind.”

Blake Andrews, a swimmer from Ann Arbor, decided to participate because the Edmund Fitzgerald’s story “just really spoke” to him, he tells the Detroit News.

“My kitchen table is made out of iron, and everything around me has been mined and created and shipped from port to port, and there’s this huge background network of people who allow us to live the way that we live,” he says. “The fact that these 29 men braved the Great Lakes for so many years just to help us feel a bit more comfort at home made me feel impassioned to honor them in some way.”