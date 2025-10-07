Watch These Shy, Adorable, Nocturnal Creatures Explore Their New Home After Being Reintroduced in Southwest England Wildlife biologists recently released 19 pine martens into Exmoor National Park, where they’ve been locally extinct for more than a century Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Pine martens once lived throughout the woodlands of southwest England. But more than a century ago, the small, weasel-like creatures disappeared from the region, largely due to habitat loss and hunting.

Now, conservationists are hoping the omnivorous, cat-sized mammals might be able to make a comeback. Wildlife biologists recently released 19 pine martens into Exmoor National Park, a 267-square-mile protected area along the northern coast of Somerset and Devon counties.

The pine martens—nine females and ten males—were selected from healthy populations in northwest Scotland. After a health check, the creatures traveled 500 miles in a specially adapted, temperature-controlled vehicle to reach Exmoor. All told, biologists made five separate trips to safely transport the pine martens to their new home.

Once the nocturnal, chestnut-brown animals reached Exmoor, officials say in a statement, biologists placed them in separate pens with food, water and a “snug den box.” After three days of getting comfortable with their surroundings, they released the pine martens at secret locations throughout the park. Conservationists also outfitted the animals with radio collars designed to fall off within six to nine months.

Did you know? Reintroducing vulnerable wildlife Many species native to the United Kingdom are in decline—but reintroducing once-threatened species can revive local ecosystems. Current reintroduction projects include initiatives involving beavers, wild boars, and white-tailed eagles.

Remote video cameras captured some of the pine martens leaving their enclosures, taking a few tentative steps and sniffing as they explored their new habitat.

Wildlife biologists released the creatures in September so they could make the most of the season’s abundance, which includes ripe wild fruits. In addition to bilberries, rowan berries and blackberries, pine martens also like to snack on small mammals, including voles, mice and grey squirrels.

Pine martens are solitary and shy, but they’re considered a keystone species, meaning they play a critical role in their environment. Biologists hope their reintroduction will help bring Exmoor’s woodland ecosystems back into balance. The release was a collaborative effort between a handful of local nature organizations.

It’s the second part of the Two Moors Pine Marten Project, which kicked off with the release of 15 pine martens—eight females and seven miles—into Dartmoor National Park in the fall of 2024. In July 2025, the first pine marten kits were born at Dartmoor.

Release of pine martens into Exmoor National Park Watch on

“It has been an amazing experience tracking the pine martens and getting to know them over the course of their first year here in Devon,” says Jack Hunt, assistant site manager in Devon for Woodland Trust, in a statement. “Seeing the kits on camera was a huge highlight. The Exmoor release is a chance to build on what we've learnt over the last year.”

Looking ahead, scientists hope the pine martens at Dartmoor and Exmoor might eventually meet up to form the first stable pine marten population in southwest England since the early 19th century.

As they roamed and spread to new territories, some of the Dartmoor pine martens were struck and killed by cars, as Zhara Simpson reported for BBC News in August. But conservationists in Devon are installing remote cameras and gathering information to try to address the issue.

“We want to see if there are any patterns in where they are coming, if we can identify any real key hotspots…where multiple species might come into contact with the road,” Ed Parr Ferris, conservation manager for Devon Wildlife Trust, told the publication. “Then we can look to carry out interventions down the line.”

Pine martens have also been reintroduced in other parts of the United Kingdom in recent years, including Wales, the Forest of Dean and Cumbria. The animals have also naturally returned to Shropshire.

Overall, an estimated 3,700 pine martens live in the wild in the U.K., with the vast majority of those found in Scotland, reports Harry Mockridge for the Somerset County Gazette.

“Our vision is to see woodlands that are thriving and functioning and full of wildlife, particularly greater abundance of rarer species and having more species diversity, which gives them more resilience, especially in the changing environment which we’re in,” Tracey Hamston, an ecologist with Devon Wildlife Trust who leads the Two Moors Pine Marten Project, tells the PA News Agency.

She adds: “That’s really important not just for the wildlife, but for people as well to be able to experience woodlands that are working properly.”