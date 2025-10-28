These Creepy Dolls Are on the Loose, Haunting the Halls of a Minnesota Museum This Halloween To mark its seventh annual Creepy Doll Contest, the History Center of Olmsted County is inviting its vintage toy dolls to act as “amateur curators” and roam freely through its collections Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In many parts of North America, Halloween means creative costumes, gleeful trick-or-treaters and festively carved jack-o’-lanterns. But in one mid-sized city in southeastern Minnesota, the fall holiday has become synonymous with something else, too: creepy toy dolls.

That’s all thanks to the History Center of Olmsted County, a small museum in Rochester that hosts an annual Creepy Doll Contest. The spooky tradition, which is now in its seventh year, spotlights the museum’s extensive collection of vintage toy dolls—many of which may just send shivers down your spine.

The theme of this year’s contest, which also includes an exhibition, is “Loose in the Vaults.” Last year, it was “Circus After Dark,” featuring eight dolls who got left behind by a fictitious circus. In 2023, the museum staged an interactive murder mystery.

This year, museum staffers are taking a break and letting the dolls do all the hard work. The “amateur curators” have been tasked with finding interesting artifacts from the museum’s collection, as well as researching and writing about them.

“The History Center is very curious how the dolls will interpret our local history; perhaps we will gain new insight into our own Olmsted County,” according to the museum.

The unusual contest dates back to 2019, when the museum first posted photos of some of the vintage dolls in its collection on social media. The images went viral, and the museum decided to keep the momentum going the following year.

In the past, the uncanny contestants have come from the museum’s collection, which now includes more than 140 dolls from the 18th to the 21st centuries—all with some direct tie to Olmsted County. But this year, the museum put out a call to Olmsted County residents and encouraged them to put forward their creepiest dolls—and the community did not disappoint.

“These dolls are cute at first glance, but their stunning yet terrifying ice blue eyes bring the perfect touch of eerie and mysterious,” the museum wrote on social media about a pair of donated contestants.

For the exhibition, which runs through October 31, each doll has been paired up with a local historic artifact, like a wooden dollhouse from 1938, a dentist’s chair or a 20th-century gurney, per KMSP-TV’s Corin Hoggard.

After exploring the display, visitors are invited to vote on their favorite creepy doll. The museum plans to announce the winner at the end of the month.

So far, the most popular doll is Connor, a bald baby with his mouth open and his arms and legs splayed out to the sides.

“What I’m really interested in is what people resonate with and why they connect with these objects, what takes them back in their mind to the memories of their childhood,” says Chris Delisle, exhibit and event coordinator for the History Center of Olmsted County, to CBS Minnesota’s Ray Campos.

The historic objects are undoubtedly interesting. But Delisle knows it’s the creepy dolls that attract visitors to the museum, which is home to roughly 20,000 artifacts related to the history of Olmsted County and southeastern Minnesota.

“They’re like the one thing that not only looks like us, but maybe takes on the personification of human identity in a weird way,” Delisle tells KMSP-TV.

Quick fact: The formal name for the fear of dolls The fear of dolls is called pediophobia, part of the broader fear of humanoid figures known as automatonophobia.

Humans have been playing with dolls for thousands of years. And yet, some of these inanimate objects also terrify us. But why are these seemingly harmless toys so scary? According to Frank McAndrew, a psychologist at Knox College, our fear is likely rooted in ambivalence.

