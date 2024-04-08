These 15 Photos Show How the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Captivated the Nation

On April 8, 2024, millions of people looked skyward, all together. This week’s total solar eclipse was an event—some watched from rooftops, some watched from parks, some brought their children, some brought their dogs.

In parts of the United States, people saw the moon block out the sun’s light in totality, sending the area into a surreal daytime darkness. Others saw a partial eclipse, in which the moon allowed the sun to maintain some of its shine. For all the people who came together to have this celestial and human experience, it proved to be wonderful to look at—with the proper eye protection, of course.

Enjoy these images from the 2024 eclipse. The next total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous U.S. is happening in August 2044, so we’ve got about 20 years to go.

Crowds gather in a stadium wearing eclipse glasses
Spectators view the start of the total eclipse on the campus of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. People have travelled from around the country to the campus to view the rare celestial phenomenon. Cities across the nation that are in the path of totality are experiencing a similar influx of tourists. Scott Olson / Getty Images
baseball player looking up at eclipse
Gabriel Arias of the Cleveland Guardians looks up at the total solar eclipse before a baseball game in Cleveland. Mike Lawrie / Getty Images
a total eclipse
The moon eclipses the sun during the total solar eclipse, as seen from Bloomington, Indiana. Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images

Married couple watching the eclipse
A bride and groom view the solar eclipse amid a darkened sky after marrying at a mass wedding at the Total Eclipse of the Heart festival in Russellville, Arkansas.  Mario Tama / Getty Images
People watching the eclipse through giant glasses
People use extra-large eclipse glasses to look up at the sun at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls, New York Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
women watch the eclipse in front of the Washington Monument
Lori Darnell of Lincoln, California, alongside Julie Plemmons and Denise Lonngren, both of San Diego, look at the solar eclipse near the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The moon, lower right, is seen passing in front of the sun, with the top of the Washington Monument in silhouette, during the partial solar eclipse over Washington. Bill Ingalls / NASA via Getty Images
Eclipse watchers in New York City
People watch a partial solar eclipse from the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center in New York City. While New York City wasn't in the path of totality, it saw up to 90 percent of the sun covered by the moon. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
Eclipse viewers in Niagara Falls, New York
The sky darkens as people look up at the sun during the total solar eclipse across North America at Niagara Falls State Park. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Woman sitting on beam on New York skyline watching eclipse
Laura Holden poses for a photo wearing eclipse glasses at the Beam as she prepares to watch a partial solar eclipse from the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images
Darkness descends on NIagara Falls during solar eclipse
Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America such as Niagara Falls that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. Adam Gray / Getty Images

Baseball team watches the solar eclipse
The Cleveland Guardians look up at the total solar eclipse before their home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Mike Lawrie / Getty Images
People taking eclipse photos from an airplane
Travelers view a partial eclipse on the left side of the airplane flying from New Jersey to Los Angeles. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images
Statue of Liberty during the solar eclipse
A partial solar eclipse moves across the sky near the crown of the Statue of Liberty in New York City.  Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

