These 15 Photos Show How the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Captivated the Nation

Kayla Randall

On April 8, 2024, millions of people looked skyward, all together. This week’s total solar eclipse was an event—some watched from rooftops, some watched from parks, some brought their children, some brought their dogs.

In parts of the United States, people saw the moon block out the sun’s light in totality, sending the area into a surreal daytime darkness. Others saw a partial eclipse, in which the moon allowed the sun to maintain some of its shine. For all the people who came together to have this celestial and human experience, it proved to be wonderful to look at—with the proper eye protection, of course.

Enjoy these images from the 2024 eclipse. The next total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous U.S. is happening in August 2044, so we’ve got about 20 years to go.