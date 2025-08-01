The Potato May Have Evolved From a Tomato Ancestor Nine Million Years Ago, Genetic Study Suggests A genome analysis indicates wild tomatoes and a potato-like plant called Etuberosum hybridized to create the modern potato Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Ketchup and fries make a tasty pair. But the connection between tomatoes and potatoes may go beyond making a good meal: Potatoes today might have evolved with help from an early tomato, according to a new paper published in the journal Cell on Thursday.

A team of scientists analyzed genomes of wild and cultivated potatoes, tomatoes and their ancestors. They found that each potato species contains a mix of genetics from tomatoes and a potato-like ancestor, suggesting the modern potato resulted from a breeding event between the two.

“This is one of the largest genomic collections of wild potatoes ever analyzed,” says Zhiyang Zhang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the lead author of the study, to Ivana Drobnjak O’Brien at the Guardian.

Scientists already knew that tomatoes and potatoes were related to some degree—both belong to the Solanum genus, after all, along with the eggplant. And potatoes and tomatoes are each other’s closest living relatives. But scientists couldn’t explain the origin of the potato’s tubers, the underground, edible parts of many root plants. So, they took a closer look at their genes.

Fun fact: Some tomatoes may be evolving in reverse A recent study revealed that tomatoes on the Galápagos Islands are displaying a trait not seen for a long time. They’re producing alkaloids, or bitter compounds that deter hungry insects, that are more similar to what eggplants produced millions of years ago than to what other tomatoes produce today.

Zhang and his team found that wild tomato plants bred with a potato-like plant called Etuberosum around nine million years ago. Alone, neither plant had the genes to make tubers—but together, they could grow the feature. That’s because the gene that switches on tuber growth, called SP6A, comes from tomatoes, while the gene controls the growth of the underground stems that turn into tubers, called IT1, comes from Etuberosum.

That fateful hybridization, the authors suggest, occurred in the Andes mountains. At the time the plants developed the ability to make tubers, the Andes mountains were rapidly rising. The tubers allowed the potato to survive in this unforgiving habitat—and spread across the world. Tubers enable plants to reproduce without pollinators or seeds, making them adaptable.

“Evolving a tuber gave potatoes a huge advantage in harsh environments, fueling an explosion of new species and contributing to the rich diversity of potatoes we see and rely on today,” explains Sanwen Huang, a genome researcher at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the study’s senior author, in a statement.

Thomas Städler, a population geneticist at ETH Zürich who was not involved in the work, tells Erik Stokstad at Science that he isn’t convinced this hybridization alone led to the plant’s ability to diversify. Opportunities for further research in that area, he adds, will be exciting.

The team hopes that understanding the potato’s evolution can help scientists develop innovative ways to breed the species and make the food more resilient today. Zhang is already looking into ways potatoes might be propagated by seeds. Seed potatoes could be more genetically diverse and resistant to various risks, such as drought, explains study co-author Sandra Knapp, a botanist at the Natural History Museum in London, to Ashley Strickland at CNN.

“In addition to helping us understand potato evolution and potato tuber development, the methods used (in this study) can also help researchers learn about other traits, such as disease and insect resistance, nutrition, drought tolerance and many other important plant traits in potato and tomato,” Amy Charkowski, an agricultural scientist at Colorado State University not involved in the study, tells CNN.

The work also demonstrates how different species can be unexpectedly connected by evolution. “Next time you eat potatoes,” Huang adds to Science, “thank a tomato.”