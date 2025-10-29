The Mystery Waterloo Soldier Depicted in a Painting at London’s National Army Museum Has Been Identified One of the few Black soldiers to receive the Waterloo Medal in recognition of his service, Private Thomas James’ overlooked story is now being told Christian Thorsberg - Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Historians at London’s National Army Museum have determined the identity of a 19th-century Black soldier whose portrait was acquired by the museum earlier this year.

Private Thomas James, an honorable bandsman, fought for Britain in the Napoleonic Wars and is one of only nine Black soldiers to have received the Waterloo Medal for his service at the time of that famed battle, which saw the defeat of the French Imperial Army in 1815.

“There’s this misconception that there weren’t any Black soldiers at Waterloo,” Anna Lavelle, the museum’s art curator, tells the Guardian’s Donna Ferguson. “That’s not the fault of the public—it’s not been in the historical discourse. And yet Thomas James is one of many.”

Not much is known about James’ life. He was born enslaved on the Caribbean island of Montserrat in 1789, and later moved to Sussex, England, where he worked as a servant. In 1809, he enlisted in the British Army’s 18th Light Dragoons. According to a statement by the museum, James did not fight in the battle but was severely wounded while defending officers’ possessions from thieves.

As Artnet’s Jo Lawson-Tancred reports, “it is believed that the portrait may have been commissioned by a senior British Army officer in recognition of James’ bravery.”

Quick facts: The Battle of Waterloo On June 18, 1815, in Waterloo, Belgium, the army of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte was defeated by British and Prussian forces.

The battle ended the Napoleonic Wars in which Napoleon's France engaged in conflicts with other European nations.

Lawson-Tancred writes that the museum bought James’ portrait for $40,000. When the museum acquired the portrait, both the subject and painter were unknown. Historians identified two key clues that helped them narrow down the subject’s identity: the soldier was dressed in a fur pelisse—suggesting he was a cavalryman—and was holding a cymbal, suggesting he was a percussionist.

Musicians played an important role in the Napoleonic Wars. Drums, fifes and other instruments relayed commands to troops, kept morale high and were used to recruit new soldiers.

That James was a Black man in such a role is of particular significance to those who have studied the era’s military history. Writing in the Conversation Michael Rowe , a historian at King’s College London, notes: “The vast majority of ordinary privates who fought and died in the Napoleonic Wars have left no record, irrespective of their ethnicity.” This recent indentification “might be taken as evidence for an argument already made by Napoleonic specialists: that the demands of war provided an opportunity for previously marginalized groups to improve their status,” Rowe adds.

The portrait appears to have been painted shortly after Waterloo. The museum worked with the University of Lincoln to undertake cross-sectional sampling, polarized light microscopy, infrared photography and X-ray fluorescence to analyze the work’s materials, age and brush strokes.

The curators are confident that the painter is Thomas Phillips, who also painted subjects such as Lord Byron and the Duke of Wellington.

“Our team worked meticulously to remove layers of discolored varnish and non-original overpaint which revealed fine details and highlights not previously visible, allowing the public to experience the artwork as it was originally intended,” Rhiannon Clarricoates, co-director of Lincoln Conservation, says in the museum statement.

