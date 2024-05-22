Tennis Icon Venus Williams Scores Her Own Barbie Doll

Tennis champion Venus Williams is receiving her own Barbie doll, along with eight other female athletes, as part of a program to motivate girls to stay active and participate in sports. The new line of dolls comes in time to commemorate Barbie’s 65th birthday.

“Barbie is thrilled to continue the brand’s 65th anniversary celebration by recognizing the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition and empowerment among the next generation,” says Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie, in a statement.

Williams' impressive tennis career includes seven Grand Slam singles titles and multiple number one world rankings in both singles and doubles. Off the court, she has been an advocate for gender equality in sports and championed equal prize money for men and women in tennis.

Her doll will wear a white tennis dress and hold a racket. Accessories include a white visor and the tennis star’s signature hoop earrings.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn't resonate more deeply with that ethos,” says Williams in the Mattel statement.

The new athletic Barbies will join the lineup of Mattel’s role model dolls, a diverse collection modeled after groundbreaking women from various fields and backgrounds.

Williams adds, “I’m honored to be recognized as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams.”

In addition to Williams, the other new Barbies from around the world include soccer stars Christine Sinclair and Mary Fowler, boxer Estelle Mossely, gymnasts Alexa Moreno and Rebeca Andrade, paratriathlon athlete Susana Rodriguez, swimmer Federica Pellegrini and track and field star Ewa Swoboda.

By celebrating athletes who have broken barriers for women in sports, Mattel says that it hopes the new Barbies will not only recognize their achievements, but also elevate their platform.

“The sports one-of-a-kind role model dolls serve as an embodiment of our shared values of passion, empowerment and individuality,” Berger says in the statement. “By shining a light on these inspirational athletes and their stories, we hope to champion the belief that every young girl deserves the opportunity to pursue her passions and turn her dreams into reality.”