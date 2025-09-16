Swarm of Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Shows Up on Weather Radar Around Washington, D.C., Meteorologists Say Using a variety of radar characteristics, scientists suggest the irregular detection was caused by bugs, instead of normal weather patterns Marta Hill - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Weather radars late last week lit up across the mid-Atlantic region. But it wasn’t rain or snow that caused the radar blobs—it was invasive spotted lanternflies, meteorologists suspect. So many of the six-legged bugs were congregating in the Washington, D.C. area, it seems, that the swarm reflected radar pulses.

Spotted lanternflies are native to parts of Asia, but the bugs have also been making their presence known across portions of the eastern United States since they first appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014. The invasive plant-hoppers pose a threat to key crops and plants including grapevines, stone fruit trees and hardwood trees, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Need to know: Spotted lanternflies Spotted lanternflies feed on more than 70 types of plants, but they prefer one: the tree of heaven. The tree is also native to parts of Asia and has been in some areas of the United States since the late 1700s.

The bugs aren’t the strongest fliers, but they can surf on air currents some 3,000 feet above the ground, writes meteorologist Matthew Cappucci for the Washington Post. As such, they could get picked up by weather radar, which works by sending out bursts of radio waves. If that beam bounces back, it indicates something is in the atmosphere, and usually, that’s rain, snow or ice. But this time, meteorologists think insects could be responsible.

“We knew that there was no rain falling. It just ended up being deduced down to some kind of bug,” Mark Peña, a meteorologist with 7News, tells WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer. “And we all know that the lanternflies are all over the place now.”

The spotted lanternfly INVASION continues across Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and parts of Delaware and New Jersey! Weather radars are FULL of the creatures.



Insects have shown up on radar readings before. In 2019, a cold front full of butterflies caught in the shifting winds appeared on radar in Oklahoma City, and in 2021, the mass emergence of Brood X cicadas was captured on radar around Washington, D.C. Colonies of bats and flocks of migrating birds also make radar appearances. When radar picks up on things like buildings, trees or insects, it’s known as “ground clutter.”

A swarm of winged insects looks different on radar readings from the way a regular rainstorm does, per the Washington Post. While the reflectivity, or how much atmospheric clutter is being picked up by radar, is about the same for insects and raindrops, the correlation coefficient of a lanternfly swarm, which tells meteorologists about the shape of the objects, is distinct.

For example, raindrops are shaped like hamburger buns on radar, according to the Washington Post. Readings of bugs, birds and bats, on the other hand, are spikier and have low correlation, meaning they have more irregular shapes.

Another factor that helped meteorologists pin the blame for the radar blip on the lanternflies is its velocity. Late last week, the swarm was moving southward and a little to the east, indicating it was light enough to be influenced by light winds. This wouldn’t happen with birds, for example, because they are less easily swayed by the wind.

The swarm over the mid-Atlantic is likely made up of mostly female lanternflies, says Michael Raupp, an entomologist at the University of Maryland, to WUSA9’s Kaitlyn McGrath. The female insects are searching for high-quality host plants to feed on before laying their eggs, Raupp says.

“Last week, it was partly cloudy with a chance of lanternflies,” Raupp adds.

Spotted lanternflies don’t bite or sting, but they can harm plants and crops. When spotted lanternflies feed on plants, they leave behind a sticky liquid called honeydew, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This sugary substance can attract other insects, and it promotes the growth of sooty mold, which could cover leaves and reduce photosynthesis.

The USDA recommends destroying egg masses and checking for hitchhiking insects after visiting areas with infestations. Many states also ask residents to report sightings and ask people to kill the insects on sight.