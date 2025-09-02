Shipwreck Hunter Finds Large Freighter That Sank in Lake Huron During the ‘White Hurricane’ 112 Years Ago The 529-foot-long vessel is submerged 190 feet deep, resting upside down on the American side of the lake Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In November 1913, a massive winter storm swept through the Great Lakes. Nicknamed the “White Hurricane,” the blizzard caused one of the largest inland maritime disasters in United States history, sinking a dozen ships, damaging seven others and claiming the lives of an estimated 250 sailors.

One of those vessels was the S.S. James Carruthers, a 529-foot-long Canadian freighter. It sank in Lake Huron, taking all of its 22 crew members to their watery graves.

Now, more than a century later, the wreck of the James Carruthers has been found. The vessel is upside down, submerged 190 feet deep on the U.S. side of Lake Huron, reports Scuba News’ Kathy Dowsett.

Quick fact: What made the White Hurricane so deadly? Between November 7 and 10, 1913, the behemoth storm ravaged the Great Lakes with 90-mile-per-hour winds and 35-foot waves, as well as heavy snow and ice.

The James Carruthers was discovered by David Trotter, an 84-year-old shipwreck hunter, who spent the past five years searching for the ship in Lake Huron, reports the Detroit Free Press’ Frank Witsil. On May 26, while using underwater cameras to map part of the lake bed, Trotter and his colleagues spotted an object that matched the James Carruthers’ dimensions.

“They immediately knew they had found the Carruthers when her giant hull crawled across the screen, since no vessel anywhere near that size is still missing on Lake Huron,” writes Brendon Baillod, a friend and fellow shipwreck hunter, in a Facebook post announcing the discovery on Trotter’s behalf.

The wreck is not where many experts—including Baillod—expected it to be. Instead, the vessel is located “well off Michigan’s thumb,” he writes, a nickname for the peninsula that juts out from the state’s Lower Peninsula into Lake Huron.

For Andrew Pepler, the great-great-great grandson of the vessel’s namesake, the discovery “laid to rest a huge looming question that has hounded my family, and the families of [the ship’s] crew, for generations,” he writes in an email to the Detroit Free Press, adding that he felt joy, happiness and excitement when he heard the news.

The James Carruthers is just one of the many shipwrecks Trotter and his team at Undersea Research Associates have found over the years. By Baillod’s count, Trotter has located “well over” 100 shipwrecks in Lake Huron.

“We do it for the sense of exploration, finding something that no one else knew where exactly it was,” Trotter tells the Detroit Free Press. “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience you just can’t duplicate.”

Trotter uses a somewhat unconventional method: Rather than heading out to a specific part of the lake to look for one known shipwreck, he prefers instead to methodically map “high probability areas” of the lake bed and see what turns up, according to Baillod.

Shipwreck hunters are still searching for other missing vessels that sank in the Great Lakes during the White Hurricane, including the S.S. Leafield in Lake Superior and the Plymouth in Lake Michigan.

“Think of four days of absolute hell,” Corey Adkins, a spokesperson for the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society, told the Petoskey News-Review’s Jillian Fellows in 2023. “It started kind of like most storms do, kind of calm. But there was an approaching front from the south of warm air and there was an arctic blast coming in from the north. They met together … on lakes Superior and Michigan.”