Seven Skeletons Found in a Croatian Well Were Likely Ancient Roman Soldiers Who Died During a Troubled Time for the Empire The tall, adult men probably died during the battle of Mursa in 260 C.E., according to a new analysis of their remains Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In 2011, archaeological excavations in Osijek, Croatia—the ancient Roman city of Mursa—revealed seven completely preserved skeletons in an ancient water well. Now, more than a decade later, a new analysis suggests that the individuals were ancient Roman soldiers who died in battle.

By radiocarbon dating four of the skeletons, scientists determined the site to be from the second half of the third century C.E., which matches the timeframe of a coin also discovered in the well—a Roman sestertius minted in 251 C.E. According to the team, the bodies were likely tossed into the well before it was filled with soil in a single burial event.

The analyses “strongly suggest that the studied individuals were Roman soldiers, victims of a catastrophic event occurring as the result of the ‘Crisis of the Third Century,’ most probably the battle of Mursa from 260 C.E.,” the researchers write in a study published in the journal PLOS One on October 15.

Mario Novak, a bioarchaeologist at the Institute for Anthropological Research in Zagreb, Croatia, and the study’s first author, points out various lines of supporting evidence to All That’s Interesting’s Kaleena Fraga.

“The first is the sex and age distribution of the whole assemblage … which corresponds to the age of Roman soldiers known from historic written sources,” he explains. All were men and between 18 and 50 years old when they died, the researchers conclude. They were all strong and above that era’s average male height, and all bear evidence of significant physical work. Finally, “there are old injuries on the skeletons suggesting they participated in violent episodes during their lifetime,” Novak adds.

Because the skeletons were discovered fully articulated—preserved in their anatomically correct positions—they were probably tossed into the well shortly after their death, per the study. The analysis also reveals that the soldiers had mixed ancestry and mostly depended on a vegetarian diet with a little bit of meat and even less fish.

Key takeaway: What's a bioarchaeologist? Bioarchaeology is the study of human remains in archaeological contexts. The interdisciplinary field uses advanced techniques borrowed from modern biology and medicine to look backward, offering new views of everything from ancient health to diet and disease

The radiocarbon dates align with the first battle of Mursa around 260 C.E., which pitted Emperor Gallienus against his challenger, Ingenuus. At the time, Rome saw fierce internal struggles over control of the imperial throne, almost collapsing in a chaotic series of events now known as the Crisis of the Third Century. While details of the battle of Mursa remain obscure, historical sources report that many Roman soldiers lost their lives, and afterward, Gallienus showed no mercy for the defeated followers of Ingenuus.

“This research is critical to understanding the direct and violent consequences of political instability during the third century” and the effects on Rome’s provinces and frontiers, Kathryn Marklein, a bioarchaeologist at the University of Louisville who did not participate in the study, tells Live Science’s Kristina Killgrove. She says the team makes a strong argument for the mass grave’s military context.

The study, however, highlights another possibility, too. Since Mursa was located close to the empire’s Danube frontier, the individuals could have been killed by Danubian invaders taking advantage of a likely weakened military border, the researchers write.

No matter the cause, the skeletons testify to the horrors endured by the people of ancient Rome while their leaders fought for control over a soon-to-be fractured empire.