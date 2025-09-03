America's 250th Anniversary A Smithsonian magazine special report

See Thomas Jefferson's Handwritten Copy of the Declaration of Independence The rare document will be on view for just three days at the New York Public Library next year in celebration of America's 250th anniversary Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent

A few days after the Continental Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, Thomas Jefferson sat down and started writing. The 33-year-old Virginia statesman dashed off copies of the iconic text, but he included all the parts Congress had removed or changed—including a passage condemning the slave trade. He underlined the omissions and adjustments, then sent his version to several friends.

Next year, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, one of Jefferson’s handwritten copies of the Declaration of Independence will go on display at the New York Public Library. From July 1 to 3, 2026, visitors will get an opportunity to see the rare artifact. According to 6sqft’s Aaron Ginsburg, the document is one of only four surviving copies of its kind.

Quick fact: When did Thomas Jefferson start drafting the Declaration of Independence? The founding father began writing the document in June 1776 and turned in a draft three weeks later.

It will be on view at the library’s main branch, the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, which will have extended hours to accommodate as many patrons as possible. Admission is free, but guests will need to get timed tickets to see the document; reservations are scheduled to open in June 2026.

“At this critical juncture in our nation’s history, libraries are well-positioned to help the public better understand where we stand, how we got here and the democratic ideals we are constantly striving for,” says Anthony W. Marx, president and CEO of the New York Public Library, in a statement.

Beyond the Declaration of Independence, the library also plans to mount a five-part exhibition spanning the past 250 years of our nation’s history. Starting next June, “Revolution: 1776 and Beyond” will fill the galleries of the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building with posters, founding documents, artworks, artifacts, protest ephemera, broadsides and more.

The exhibition will explore New York’s role in the early months of the American Revolution, as well as the ways the revolution affected different groups—from patriots and loyalists to women and enslaved individuals. Visitors are also invited to consider the role of protest in American history and learn about subsequent revolutions around the world.

Guests will be able to view contemporary pieces from artists like Jenny Holzer, Kara Walker and Kerry James Marshall that explore “enduring questions of liberty, land and citizenship,” according to the library. The exhibition will also include correspondence between Benjamin Franklin and George Washington as well as artifacts from recent decades, such as posters created to raise awareness about the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

In the meantime, visitors can explore the “Polonsky Exhibition,” a permanent display of some of the library’s most prized possessions. Available online and in person, the show includes an original handwritten copy of the first draft of the Bill of Rights, George Washington’s handwritten farewell address and a portrait of Benjamin Franklin, among other artifacts.

Looking for other ways to celebrate America’s Semiquincentennial? Starting in March 2026, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will be rolling out new theater programs, hands-on demonstrations, tours, talks and other activities. Also opening next spring, the museum-wide exhibition—titled “In Pursuit of Life, Liberty and Happiness”—will feature 250 objects from American history.

Meanwhile, the National Archives Museum has an exhibition called “Opening the Vault” featuring a rotating selection of artifacts linked to the moments and people that shaped the nation.

“Commemorations like the 250th are crucially important, because they give us a chance to … shine a light on history,” Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III told Smithsonian magazine’s Kayla Randall earlier this year. “My goal is that we should use the 250th as a time to bring people together through knowledge, through truth, through understanding.”

“Revolution: 1776 and Beyond” will be on view at the New York Public Library beginning in June 2026.