See the Entire U.S. Constitution on Display for the Very First Time in History The National Archives in Washington, D.C. will be showcasing the four pages of the historic document, plus a rarely shown "fifth page," the Bill of Rights and the 17 other amendments Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent

For the first time ever, visitors will be able to see the entire United States Constitution.

The historic document will be on view in the Rotunda at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. from September 16 through October 1. The display is part of the celebrations leading up to America’s 250th anniversary.

The National Archives has the Declaration of Independence, the four pages of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights on display permanently. However, for two weeks, the museum will also exhibit the “fifth page,” also known as the transmittal page, which tells states how to implement the Constitution. It bears the signature of George Washington, then the president of the Constitutional Convention.

Quick fact: How many Constitutional amendments have been ratified? The Constitution has a total of 27 amendments, and the first ten are known as the Bill of Rights.

In addition, visitors to the Rotunda will also be able to see the 17 amendments that followed the Bill of Rights.

The “fifth page” was briefly exhibited in 2012. However, the upcoming exhibition marks the first time that all five pages of the Constitution, plus the Bill of Rights and the 17 other amendments, have been shown together.

Admission to the National Archives is free and tickets are not required. However, officials are expecting long wait times during the special Constitution display. They suggest making a timed-entry reservation online. The National Archives is also offering extended weekend hours to help make the Constitution accessible to as many individuals as possible.

“As we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, the National Archives is playing a major role in the coast-to-coast commemorations by providing the American people access to their history,” says Jim Byron, senior adviser to the acting archivist, in a statement. “This extraordinary installation welcomes all Americans to celebrate the bedrock of our national life: our Constitution.”

US Constitution -- The "Fifth Page" (Transmittal Page) Watch on

Beyond the Constitution, the National Archives is celebrating America’s 250th in other ways, too. In October, the museum will wrap up a $40 million renovation and open a new permanent exhibition called “The American Story.” Visitors will be able to use artificial intelligence to explore the records held in the National Archives in the new 10,000-square-foot galleries, which will feature digital display cases and media stations. In the meantime, guests can explore the National Archives’ “Opening the Vault” exhibition, which features a rotating selection of artifacts linked to the moments and people that shaped the nation.

Other celebrations are also in the works elsewhere. Later this year, the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia will open “The Declaration’s Journey,” an exploration of the Declaration of Independence’s history and global significance. The Concord Museum in Massachusetts is mounting several special exhibitions.

Next year, the New York Public Library will display one of Thomas Jefferson’s handwritten copies of the Declaration of Independence, which he wrote a few days after the Continental Congress officially adopted the document on July 4, 1776. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History will also be debuting a new museum-wide exhibition next year called “In Pursuit of Life, Liberty and Happiness” featuring 250 objects from American history. Meanwhile, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is putting together a new display called “America at 250,” which will explore the relationship between artists, nationhood and identity.