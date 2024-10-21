Sarah Kuta Daily Correspondent

Microscopes make the invisible visible, revealing the tiny, hidden details of nature that we can’t see with the naked eye.

These miniature scenes can be beautiful, too, as the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition has demonstrated for the last five decades. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the highly specialized contest, which recognizes the best images captured using microscopes and digital imaging techniques.

“Sometimes, we overlook the tiny details of the world around us,” says Eric Flem, a spokesman for Nikon Instruments, in a statement. “Nikon Small World serves as a reminder to pause, appreciate the power and beauty of the little things, and to cultivate a deeper curiosity to explore and question.”

A panel of six judges reviewed roughly 2,100 submissions from 80 countries. They narrowed down the entries to 20 winners, plus 12 honorable mentions and 55 images of distinction. The recognized photographers, announced last week, include professionals and hobbyists.

This year’s winning image featured differentiated mouse brain tumor cells captured by Bruno Cisterna with help from Eric Vitriol. With their photograph, the two neuroscientists at Augusta University showed how disturbances to the structural framework of a cell, known as its cytoskeleton, can lead to diseases like Alzheimer’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Cisterna, Vitriol and their colleagues recently published a paper in the Journal of Cell Biology about a protein called profilin 1 (PFN1), which helps maintain “microtubule highways” in the cytoskeleton that transport materials. When PFN1 gets disrupted, the highways can malfunction, potentially leading to cellular damage.

The two men also won the 20th-place prize for a photo of mouse cancer cell differentiation.

“One of the main problems with neurodegenerative diseases is that we don’t fully understand what causes them,” Cisterna says in the statement. “To develop effective treatments, we need to figure out the basics first. Our research is crucial for uncovering this knowledge and ultimately finding a cure. Differentiated cells could be used to study how mutations or toxic proteins that cause Alzheimer’s or ALS alter neuronal morphology, as well as to screen potential drugs or gene therapies aimed at protecting neurons or restoring their function.”

Second place went to Marcel Clemens, an astrophysicist and photographer based in Verona, Italy, for his photo of an electrical arc between a pin and a wire.

Chris Romaine, a photographer in Port Townsend, Washington, was awarded third place for his photo of a cannabis leaf. Another of Romaine’s photos—also a close-up of a cannabis leaf—was named an image of distinction.

From octopus eggs to black truffle spores, here’s a snapshot of some of the best photos from this year’s Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.