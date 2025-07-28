See 11 Stunning Images of Mangrove Forests and Their Wildlife, Showcasing the Trees’ Beauty and Fragility The winners of the Mangrove Photography Awards shed light on the ecologically valuable but highly threatened coastal ecosystems Amber X. Chen - AAAS Mass Media Fellow Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

This year’s Mangrove Photography Awards put the beauty, strength and vulnerability of the world’s mangrove ecosystems into clear focus.

From courting crocodiles under the sparkling Milky Way to commercial waste piled on Bali’s coast, the awarded images, announced on Saturday, showcase the animals and human communities that rely on mangrove forests for food and shelter—and the threats the trees face.

Mangroves are coastal trees recognizable by their finger-like roots, which give them the appearance of standing on stilts. Those root systems provide small animals with protection from predators and help preserve the shoreline. The trees store carbon from the atmosphere and absorb nutrients that might otherwise lead to harmful algal blooms in the water. But due to human activities, less than half of the world’s original mangrove forests remain intact. And 50 percent of what’s left is at risk of collapse by 2050.

The Mangrove Photography Awards are organized by the Mangrove Action Project, a global charity dedicated to the conservation, management and restoration of mangrove forests. Through these awards, the charity shows how photography remains a tool for advocacy and a platform for conservation of these trees.

“I believe that these photographs will go a long way in educating the public about mangroves through the brilliant visual stories they tell and will hopefully inspire people to do what they can to save these critical habitats,” Tanya Houppermans, an underwater photographer who was on this year’s panel of judges, says in a statement.

This year, the 11th year of the competition, judges received a record 3,303 entries from 78 nations. Photographers submitted their images under different categories that showcase various aspects of the mangrove ecosystem and the problems facing them.

This year’s awards also included a Young Photographer of the Year category for people up to 23 years old and an Emirates Award and an Arabian Gulf Award to highlight mangrove conservation efforts in the Middle East’s Gulf region.

Here are 11 stand-out images from the contest, including this year’s overall winner, shown at the end.

A Snack in the Mangrove Forest by Satwika Satria

In Indonesia, photographer Satwika Satria catches a young proboscis monkey in the act of snagging a meal. Its golden brown-hued fur is easy to spot amid the bright green mangrove foliage that surrounds it, as it bends over to eat a fruit from the tree—making cheeky eye contact with Satria’s lens.

This fruit is one of the endangered proboscis monkey’s primary food sources, highlighting the mangrove forest’s role in providing food for this vulnerable population.

Flower of Mangrove by Kaushik Ghosh

Indian photographer Kaushik Ghosh had been waiting in the dense mangrove forests of India for hours before this tigress finally revealed herself.

“She stepped into the light beneath a Hental tree, her presence sudden yet graceful, like a blossom blooming in the wild,” Ghosh recalls in a statement. “In that moment, predator and habitat merged into a single, breathtaking scene—nature, perfectly in balance.”

The Bengal tiger is an elusive species. The perfect hunters, these big cats possess great stealth and poise—especially when hidden in the dense green brush of mangroves. The mangrove forests of the Sundarbans, which stretch over parts of India and Bangladesh, are considered the last remaining habitat for the endangered tiger in Bangladesh, while neighboring countries also have some viable habitats.

Night in the Mangrove by Christian Møldrup Legaard

In the Philippines, photographer Christian Møldrup Legaard saw a spectacle of light and motion. With a series of long exposures stacked together, Legaard captured fireflies’ shining trails as they danced around a mangrove tree.

Legaard witnessed fireflies for the first time at this location years ago and remembers feeling “amazed at the brilliant strobes of light they emitted,” the photographer says in a statement. Legaard returned to the spot, this time eager to capture their light show.

“I quickly discovered a challenge to capturing their movement: They only emit light in short pulses, and they move slowly across the frame,” Legaard adds.

This challenge gave Legaard the idea to apply long exposure—a trick that also captured the speed at which each individual firefly was moving that night. Fireflies moving quickly demonstrated a trail of individual strobe lights, while slow-moving fireflies could be identified by trails that blur into a solid line. The result: a total light show.

Crocodile Galaxy by Nicholas Hess

Two crocodiles peek out from the water in the mangrove forests of the Florida Everglades. Above them, the Milky Way shines its light on their heads and reflects an image of the forest into the water below.

“This image is one I’ve hoped to capture for the past four years living in Florida,” American photographer Nicholas Hess says in a statement.

Then, at 2 a.m. on this fateful day, Hess says “the stars literally aligned.” A male and a female crocodile conducted some sort of mating ritual, with the female seeming to circle around her potential mate. The night appears still in this photo, as the crocodiles perhaps search for a moment of privacy, covered by a wall of green, only visible in the light of the galaxy above to the lucky photographer at their side.

Paradise Buried by Tom Quinney

Photographer Tom Quinney was on a birding tour in southern Bali, Indonesia—near the city’s commercial tourism areas—when he captured this alarming sight.

“As we walked along the sand beside a chain of mangrove forests, I stumbled upon this towering pile of trash,” Quinney, who is based in Timor-Leste, says in a statement. “It was a jarring sight, rising above the canopy of one of the island’s struggling mangrove ecosystems.”

Quinney recalls being struck by the number of birds that looked as though they were attempting to feed from the piles of waste and the amount of people walking nearby. By his feet, the photographer saw a coastal ecosystem laden with waste—crabs among plastic—and young mangrove shoots, likely from conservation efforts, were newly planted among the dead.

“I wanted the photo to serve as a wake-up call: an example of how mass tourism, consumerism and poor waste infrastructure can collide in places that sell the idea of paradise,” Quinney adds.

Breaking the Ban Fishing in the Sundarbans Buffer Zone by Kingshuk Partha

In a stunning aerial view, Bangladeshi photographer Kingshuk Partha captures fishers illegally casting nets to harvest in the restricted Shibsha River in Khulna, Bangladesh, which flows through the Sundarbans mangrove forest.

Fishing has been seasonally banned in this area in order to protect biodiversity and maintain a healthy fish population, but driven by economic need, many local fishers defy these restrictions, continuing to fish in secret while enforcement remains difficult.

The image highlights a tension between conservation strategies and economic necessity, demonstrating the need for community-driven solutions, per a statement.

Lonely Tree by Mohamad Aldabbas

With a black and white rendering that evokes a greater sense of solitude, a lone mangrove tree appears almost haloed by the sun in Al Khor, Qatar. This tree, standing far from the shoreline, appears firm in its belonging amid the shallow water, despite being alone.

“The mangrove tree symbolizes resilience, solitude and the quiet beauty of nature thriving despite being isolated,” photographer Mohamed Aldabbas says in a statement.

Guardians of the Shoreline by Jeff Thamert

A golden light shines through an early morning mist that has coated the mangrove forests of Florida’s eastern coast.

American photographer Jeff Thamert captured the image using a drone’s aerial view, showcasing the mangroves’ role as ecosystem protectors as they tower over waterways, lining the coast like green guardians.

“In the distance, the Kennedy Space Center reminds us that just beyond this peaceful refuge, humanity reaches for the stars,” Thamert says in a statement. “This image celebrates the harmony between natural wonder and scientific ambition, both grounded in the same fragile world.”

Mangrove Honey Bees Make Land by Ian Rock

In Costa Rica’s Terraba-Sierpe mangrove forest, local communities have historically relied on fishing as their primary source of income. But due to overfishing and climate change, this tradition is no longer a sustainable option.

Now, conservation groups are working with locals to explore alternate sources of income. One of these solutions is a mangrove honey project that looks to train fishermen to be beekeepers.

“The honey is delicious and unique, with a distinct salty sweet flavor,” photographer Ian Rock says in a statement. “Ideally in the future, this project has ripple effects, creating even more opportunities for a community with limited options, opportunities that are dependent on a prospering mangrove ecosystem rather than an over-harvested one. A resilient people and a resilient ecosystem.”

In the photo, Rock captures the start of this new honey project: the transport of a heavy beehive to the mangrove forest’s buffer zone.

Blacktip Reef Shark in the Mangroves by Kiliii Yuyan

In the western Pacific waters of the small island country Palau—the first nation to declare itself a “shark sanctuary”—photographer Kiliii Yuyan captures a juvenile blacktip reef shark surrounded by fish.

The leaves of mangroves frame the photo from above, offering the animal protection and habitat.

Birds’ Eye View of the Hunt by Mark Ian Cook

Above the mangrove-lined Florida Bay, a flock of bright pink roseate spoonbills flies. Below, a lemon shark stealthily hunts mullet in the water.

American photographer Mark Ian Cook captured the breathtaking image, which was the overall winner of this year’s contest, taking home the Mangrove Photographer of the Year award.

Though many of these pink birds once called Florida Bay their home, roseate spoonbills are now increasingly rare in the region due to rising sea levels that are threatening their mangrove-based habitats. For food, the birds are known to forage small fish, but to do so, they need access to shallow water and high fish densities—a scenario that is becoming less and less common with climate change.