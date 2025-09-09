Seaweed Piles Are Slowing Down Sea Turtle Hatchlings as They Make the Dangerous Trek to the Ocean In Florida, large mats of sargassum are increasingly washing ashore, creating another obstacle for loggerhead, leatherback and green sea turtles, new research suggests Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

From natural predators to artificial lighting, sea turtle hatchlings already face numerous challenges as they make their way to the ocean for the first time.

Now, researchers say yet another hurdle may be standing in their way: sargassum. As more of the smelly, brown seaweed accumulates on Florida’s beaches, it’s slowing down sea turtle hatchlings on their perilous crawls to the water, scientists report in a paper published this summer in the Journal of Coastal Research.

“The longer a hatchling stays on the beach, the more at-risk it becomes,” says study co-author Sarah Milton, a biologist at Florida Atlantic University, in a statement. “When sargassum piles are higher … we can expect more failed attempts [to reach the water], particularly when hatchlings have to cross multiple bands of seaweed just to reach the ocean.”

Sargassum is a type of floating seaweed that grows in the open ocean. However, in recent years, it’s been increasingly washing up on tropical beaches, creating major headaches for oceanside communities. As it rots, the seaweed not only produces a pungent odor—it also releases toxic gases into the air. It can clog up desalination plants and power plants, too.

Fun fact: How sargassum floats The brown algae sits at the ocean’s surface because of gas-filled structures known as pneumatocysts. They’re mostly filled with oxygen and allow the seaweed to float.

Since 2011, a mass of floating sargassum spanning the Atlantic Ocean has been forming nearly every year and getting bigger—and scientists aren’t entirely sure why. Some have suggested it’s related to human-caused changes to the nitrogen cycle, with nutrients from fertilizers, deforestation and wastewater washing out to the ocean and fueling the seaweed’s growth.

Along the shore, piles of sargassum “can be over [three feet] high on South Florida beaches in the summer and extend for hundreds of [feet] down the beach,” says Milton in the statement.

Scientists have long known that obstacles of any kind on the beach can slow or block sea turtle hatchlings as they try to reach the water. But they wanted to better understand the consequences of sargassum, specifically.

For the study, scientists focused on three sea turtle species that live in Florida: leatherback sea turtles (Dermochelys coriacea), loggerhead sea turtles (Caretta caretta) and green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas). They conducted experiments at three different locations in the state—Juno Beach, Jupiter and Boca Raton—where sea turtles are known to lay eggs.

At each site, scientists created an obstacle course of sorts, then sat back and watched to see how the sea turtle hatchlings fared. First, they built “controlled crawlways” on the sand to mimic the natural path a sea turtle hatchling would take to reach the water, per the statement. Toward the end of some of the 50-foot routes, they arranged loose mats of sargassum at two height ranges, either 2.8 to 3.5 inches tall (light coverage) or 6.7 to 7.5 inches tall (heavy coverage). They left other crawlways free from sargassum.

Researchers then timed each hatchling as it waddled down the beach. Once the hatchlings made it to the end of the path, scientists scooped them up and took blood samples to measure their blood glucose levels, a proxy for energy expenditure. They also placed each hatchling upside down in a bucket filled with seawater, then measured how quickly they righted themselves. This measurement was used as a proxy for physical aptitude.

As expected, the sargassum mats “significantly” slowed down hatchlings from all three species, the researchers write in the paper. For leatherbacks, the journey took 54 to 158 percent longer when sargassum was present. The seaweed slowed loggerhead hatchlings by 91 to 175 percent and green sea turtles by 75 to 159 percent. Some never made it to the water within their time limit.

Hatchlings also had a tendency to flip upside down while trying to climb over the sargassum piles, with one individual toppling more than 20 times during its trek. These “inversions” contributed to the delays, making the hatchlings more vulnerable to predation, overheating and dehydration.

However, the researchers did find a bright spot in the data. Across all three species, hatchlings had similar blood glucose levels and righting response times whether or not they crawled through the sargassum piles. This suggests the seaweed was not causing the hatchlings to expend more energy, nor was it affecting their physical aptitude.

Even so, the results indicate that sargassum piles could be hurting sea turtle hatchlings’ chances of survival by delaying their treacherous first trip to the ocean. Moving forward, the researchers say conservationists should consider adding sargassum management to their efforts to help support sea turtles.

“As these seaweed accumulations grow taller and more widespread, they risk blocking hatchlings entirely, draining their limited energy or leaving them stranded,” says Milton in the statement. “Beyond impeding movement, sargassum may also reduce nesting space and alter incubation conditions.”