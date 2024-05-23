Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Started by the American Tortoise Rescue, the first World Turtle Day was observed on May 23, 2000. For more than 30 years, the organization has helped rehome turtles and tortoises, animals that inhabit every continent—except Antarctica—with the United States boasting the greatest number of turtle species.

From small spotted turtles that practically fit in your hand to the giant tortoises of the Galápagos Islands, turtles have been fascinating us for eons. The green sea turtle, for example, has been around for 100 million years and plays an important part in maintaining our oceans. That’s just one reason to celebrate turtles this World Turtle Day.