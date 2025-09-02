Scientists Discover Key Evolutionary Changes to the Pelvis That Helped Humans Walk Upright A new study delves into the development of the ilium, the largest bone in the pelvis, and the genes that underpin its formation Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Walking upright on two legs is one of the key traits that sets humans apart from other primates.

Now, scientists are beginning to unravel some of the developmental and genetic mysteries underpinning the shift to bipedalism. In a new study published last week in the journal Nature, researchers describe two evolutionary changes that reshaped the human pelvis and paved the way for our unique walking style.

For the new study, the team focused on the ilium, the largest bone in the pelvis. Humans have two ilia—one on the right side of the spine, the other on the left—and together they help form the wide, bowl-like shape of the pelvis. (When you put your hand on your hip, you’re feeling your ilium.)

Fun fact: Origin of the word pelvis Because of bone’s bowl-like structure, the word pelvis is derived from the Latin word for basin.

Researchers collected 128 samples of embryonic tissues to compare ilium development in various species, including humans, mice, lemurs, gibbons, chimpanzees and other primates. They also studied the cells and genes responsible for the development of this bone.

“What we have tried to do is integrate different approaches to get a complete story about how the pelvis developed over time,” says lead author Gayani Senevirathne, an evolutionary geneticist at Harvard University, in a statement.

Their analyses revealed two important differences between humans and other species in the ilium’s development process.

First, not long after the ilium cartilage begins to form in human embryos, it makes a 90-degree turn, which causes the bones to grow short and wide instead of tall and narrow. This broad, basin-like shape in humans provides anchor points for our gluteal muscles, which are essential for walking on two feet; it also supports our inner organs when we stand upright. Scientists suspect this shift occurred when early humans split from apes on the primate family tree, between five million and eight million years ago.

The ilium cartilage, in other primates, grows parallel to the spine. But the dramatic turn seen in humans makes the ilia grow perpendicular to it—a radical change that was a bit of a surprise to the researchers, as they expected to find a more gradual shift.

“It’s not a stepwise process,” says co-author Terence Capellini, an evolutionary biologist at Harvard University, to the New York Times’ Carl Zimmer. “It’s actually a complete flip.”

Second, the bone cells that eventually replace the ilium cartilage form later in humans than they do in other primates—and they form about 16 weeks after much of the rest of the human skeleton. This process, called delayed ossification, allows the human pelvis to hold its shape as it grows. Scientists suspect this shift occurred before roughly 1.6 million years ago, when humans began to develop larger brains, reports Reuters’ Will Dunham.

This evolutionary change was critical not only for bipedalism, but also for giving birth safely to offspring with hefty heads. “This way, the pelvis could grow in size and maintain a shape important for walking—but also it retained the shape of a birth canal that eventually would be used to allow the passage of a big-brained baby,” Capellini tells Reuters.

Scientists also pinpointed more than 300 genes that help explain these developmental variations of the human ilium. Of those, three specific genes appear to play the biggest roles: SOX9, PTH1R and RUNX2. Their findings are further supported by the fact that mutations to these genes can cause skeletal problems with the pelvis and disorders that affect walking.

The ability to move upright on two legs was a game-changer for early humans. It allowed them to walk or run long distances without expending too much energy, fueling their spread across the globe, per Reuters. Bipedalism also made it possible for humans to occupy their hands with other important tasks, such as using tools, holding babies and making art, according to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History. The upright posture also allowed our ancestors to look larger and more intimidating to other creatures and made it easier to grab food from low branches; it also helped them keep cool in hot climates by reducing the body area directly exposed to sunlight.

Zooming out, the new paper “reveals mechanisms that allow changes in [bone] shape that we never knew anything about before,” says Daniel Schmitt, a biological anthropologist at Duke University who was not involved with the research, to Nature’s Katie Kavanagh.

Moving forward, scientists might be able to investigate these same mechanisms in other parts of the body.