Early Humans Moved Stones Long Distances to Make Tools 600,000 Years Earlier Than Thought A new study takes another look at some of the oldest known stone tools and suggests their makers transported materials for up to eight miles Carlyn Kranking - Assistant Editor, Science and Innovation

Early humans who made some of the oldest known stone tools might have traveled miles to secure the best materials for their construction, new research suggests.

Archaeologists traced the origins of rocks used to make some of the earliest known Oldowan tools, the oldest widespread form of stone technology. To their surprise, they found that the toolmakers at the Nyayanga archaeological site in Kenya transported stones up to eight miles more than 2.6 million years ago—though the exact early human species that created these artifacts remains a mystery. The findings were published this month in the journal Science Advances.

“Prior to our study, we did not know that even the oldest known toolmakers had the mental prowess to know and remember the locations of the highest-quality rocks,” says Rick Potts, a paleoanthropologist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and senior author of the study, in an email to Smithsonian magazine.

“People often focus on the tools themselves, but the real innovation of the Oldowan may actually be the transport of resources from one place to another,” Potts adds in a statement.

Need to know: What’s the difference between a hominin and hominid? The term “hominin,” typically used in archaeological contexts, refers to modern humans, our direct ancestors and other extinct human groups. “Hominid” is more comprehensive—this term includes all the Great Apes, both living and extinct, encompassing humans, chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans, gorillas and their ancestors.

The Oldowan are not the first stone tools ever made, but they are the first persistent and widespread type of stone technology. Oldowan tools include hammerstones, used for striking other rocks called stone cores, and sharp stone flakes for scraping and cutting that were chipped off from the cores. For about two million years, early humans used Oldowan technology as it spread across Africa, Europe and Asia.

For the study, archaeologists revisited the earliest known Oldowan tools, which were excavated at the Nyayanga site on Kenya’s Homa Peninsula. These artifacts date to between 2.6 million and 3 million years old. At the time, a freshwater spring bubbled near Nyayanga, and hippopotamuses would gather there to drink. Early humans at the site used the sharp Oldowan tools to feed on these massive animals and the hammering tools to pulverize plants.

But not just any rock can pierce through hippo skin, and the rocks naturally occurring at Nyayanga were fairly soft. If used as pounding tools, they might shatter, and if used as points, they would easily become blunt.

By analyzing the geochemistry of rocks found at the site, the researchers discovered that the stones sharpened into tools were made from harder substances: volcanic rhyolite and metamorphic quartzite, for example. While those sorts of materials were not found at Nyayanga, they were common in drainage basins located east of the Homa Peninsula, between about six and eight miles away.

Those distances are farther than any living primates—other than humans—are known to move materials, and they’re also farther than stone transport at any other Oldowan site at the time. Previously, the oldest known example of early humans moving rocks across significant distances came from Kanjera South, another site on Kenya’s Homa Peninsula. That evidence dates to roughly two million years ago—meaning the discovery at Nyayanga pushes back this date by at least 600,000 years.

What’s more, the work shows the early humans who made these tools could mentally map the region they lived in, remember areas with high-quality rocks and plan well enough to secure access to the right kinds of stones in advance of processing food from a hunt.

“These early humans were thinking ahead,” Eric Delson, a paleoanthropologist at the American Museum of Natural History who was not involved in the research, tells Christina Larson of the Associated Press. “This is probably the earliest time we have in the archaeological record an indication of that behavior.”

But mysteries remain. Archaeologists want to know how widespread this tool transport was, as well as which social and environmental factors might have shaped these early hominins’ choices, Potts says.

Perhaps most intriguing of all, exactly whose hands crafted these stone tools is still undetermined. Scientists have long assumed that early individuals in the Homo genus created the Oldowan toolkit at Nyayanga.

However, teeth from another hominin, Paranthropus boisei, have also been found at the site. Rather than our direct ancestor, this species—with a flat face, large jaws and a crest running down its skull—is more like a distant cousin of modern humans. Archaeologists wouldn’t have thought P. boisei was capable of creating—let alone inventing—Oldowan technology, but the species’ remains at Nyayanga suggest it’s a possibility.

“Unless you find a hominin fossil actually holding a tool, you won’t be able to say definitively which species are making which stone tool assemblages,” lead author Emma Finestone, a paleoanthropologist at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, says in the statement. “But I think that the research at Nyayanga suggests that there is a greater diversity of hominins making early stone tools than previously thought.”

Given that Oldowan tools were produced across several million years and a wide geographic area, “it seems quite likely that even different species of early hominins … could have made Oldowan tools in different places,” Potts says.

As for who created the first Oldowan tools, he adds, “the jury is still out.”