Researchers Discover the Culprit Behind a Gruesome Disease That Makes Sea Stars Lose Their Limbs and Melt A new study points a finger at a strain of the bacterium Vibrio pectenicida, which belongs to the same genus as Vibrio cholerae, known for causing cholera in humans Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent

The disease is gruesome. It starts with lesions, then the sea star’s limbs begin to twist and some of them fall off completely. The creature ultimately wastes away into a pile of goo.

This terrifying epidemic, known as sea star wasting syndrome (SSWS) or sea star wasting disease, started in 2013 and is suggested to be the largest recorded marine epidemic in the wild. It has affected more than 20 different species and killed billions of sea stars, also known as starfish. Specifically, it wiped out over 90 percent of the sunflower sea star’s population in about five years. This large, many-legged species found along the western coasts of the United States, Canada and Mexico became critically endangered as a result.

In a study published Monday in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, researchers suggest they have finally found the culprit: a strain of the bacterium Vibrio pectenicida. This microbe is a member of the same genus as Vibrio cholerae, the bacterium that gives humans cholera, per a statement from the Hakai Institute.

“It’s just really exciting,” Lauren Schiebelhut, an evolutionary ecologist at Clovis Community College who did not participate in the study, tells Science’s Erik Stokstad. “Identifying the pathogen opens so many doors.”

Need to know: Is sea star wasting syndrome related to warming waters? Research suggests the symptoms of sea star wasting syndrome are stronger in warmer water temperatures. A study in April 2025 found evidence that frigid waters provide sunflower sea stars with protection from the disease.

The team initially analyzed sea star tissues before ultimately identifying elevated levels of Vibrio pectenicida in infected sea stars’ coelomic fluid, which acts like starfish blood (though starfish don’t actually have blood). Studying the coelomic fluid was a “big breakthrough,” Catherine Drew Harvell, a disease ecologist at the University of Washington and co-author of the study, tells the New York Times’ Alexa Robles-Gil.

What came next was a brutal but necessary test—they injected healthy starfish with cultures of V. pectenicida from sick starfish. According to the statement, the injected sea stars’ rapid death “was final proof” that the strain of V. pectenicida, called FHCF-3, causes sea star wasting syndrome.

Blake Ushijima, a microbiologist from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, and the Smithsonian Marine Station who did not participate in the study, tells the Associated Press’ Christina Larson that the team’s research was “really smart and significant.”

“This study definitely passes the sniff test for me,” Zak Swartz, a biologist from the Marine Biological Laboratory who did not participate in the study, adds to Gizmodo’s Ed Cara. “It seems quite convincing that V. pectenicida bacteria are at least one causative agent of SSWS.”

Because researchers had previously discovered that some Vibrio bacteria cause disease in echinoderms (a group of invertebrates including sea stars, sea urchins and sea cucumbers), “it feels like the answer was hiding right under our noses. It makes total sense,” Swartz adds.

The dramatic decline of sunflower sea stars has triggered a series of other ecological ramifications. For example, sunflower sea stars eat sea urchins, which eat sea kelp. Without the sea stars to keep the sea urchin population in check, the spiny creatures are eating too much of the kelp forests, which further impacts other marine species.

“This discovery will enable recovery efforts for sea stars and the ecosystems affected by their decline by facilitating culture-based experimental research and broad-scale screening for pathogen presence and abundance in the laboratory and field,” the researchers explain in the study.

Not everyone is thoroughly convinced, however.

“It’s absolutely critical not to jump the gun,” Cornell University marine biologist Ian Hewson, who was not involved in the study, says to the Washington Post’s Dino Grandoni. He points out that the researchers only tested one species of starfish, and the animals’ melting might be a stress response to a number of factors. Additionally, bacterial injections done in a lab may trigger different responses from what would happen in the wild. “It’s really, really hard to do these type of experiments, and particularly the interpretation of it is somewhat difficult,” he adds to the publication.

Nevertheless, the researchers still hope their work will help future conservation efforts for the magnificent sunflower sea star and its imperiled ecosystem. One day, the finding could allow them to breed sea stars that are resistant to the bacteria and reintroduce those creatures to the wild.