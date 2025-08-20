Read the Dramatic 17th-Century Memoirs of Alice Thornton, Who Wrote Four Versions of Her Life Story Researchers have digitized all four volumes, which are now available online. The autobiographies offer a compelling window into a tumultuous period in English history Sonja Anderson - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

In the 17th century, a prolific English writer named Alice Thornton cataloged her life in four versions of her autobiography. These memoirs incorporate pivotal moments from British history, like the Irish Rebellion of 1641, the English Civil Wars and the Restoration era. They also recount scandalous rumors, financial woes and near-death experiences in dramatic prose.

In one book, Thornton recalls that a man named Mr. Tancred wagered she’d remarry within a month if her husband died. She wrote that her “dear husband” said “he would be revenged of that traitor for traducing so much his chaste and innocent wife with such a false lie.”

The British Library purchased two of Thornton’s four volumes from a private collection in 2009. The other two were brought to light by Cordelia Beattie, a historian at the University of Edinburgh. One of these volumes belonged to a friend of her father’s, and she had helped him learn more about it in 2018. She found the other—the second in the series, written between 1659 and 1673—in northern England’s Durham Cathedral Library in 2019.

Quick fact: What happened to Alice Thornton? Until her death at age 80 in 1707, Until her death at age 80 in 1707, Thornton lived at East Newton Hall in Yorkshire and received a pension from Thomas Comber, her son-in-law.

“I am very excited that we can now read Alice Thornton’s autobiographical writings as she intended them to be read,” said Beattie in a 2019 statement from the University of Edinburgh. “It is clear that she saw them as interconnected books as they cross-reference each other.”

The four autobiographies all describe the same period of Thornton’s life—from her birth in 1626 to her first year of widowhood in 1669. As Beattie tells the Guardian’s Harriet Sherwood, the books are “four versions of Thornton’s life as her circumstances changed and she looked back over the years trying to make sense of what happened.”

Earlier this year, Beattie brought the four books together in a new digital edition, which was funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council of the government agency U.K. Research and Innovation as part of a larger research project. Beattie’s team has produced digital, searchable editions of Thornton’s series.

“Thornton’s writings show that, alongside domestic and familial responsibilities, early modern women were fully engaged with the political events of their day,” says the historian in a statement from U.K. Research and Innovation.

Born in Yorkshire, Thornton was raised between England and Ireland, according to the research project. Her books recount accidents from her childhood, such as cutting her head on a hearthstone. In 1633, Thornton’s family moved to Dublin because her father found a job under the Lord Deputy of Ireland. Her father died in 1640, and the Irish Rebellion followed soon after, so Thornton’s family moved back to northern England to escape disorder in 1641. The following year, the English Civil War broke out between Royalists—those loyal to Charles I—and the Parliamentarians. Thornton’s family were Royalists, and their property was confiscated.

In 1651, she married a Parliamentarian named William Thornton “to help secure her family’s estate,” per the statement. They had nine children, though only three survived. When William died in 1668, he left the family in debt. Thornton stepped up to keep the family afloat. As Beattie tells the Guardian, “She was quite switched on and adept at managing finances.”

Thornton’s daughter was engaged to a man named Thomas Comber, and rumors swirled that Thornton and Comber were having an affair. Thornton’s memoirs ultimately ended up in the Comber estate.

Thornton’s writing is often defensive, rebuking rumors of infidelity and financial mismanagement. Two of the memoirs were written many years after the events they recount, and they “constitute a deliberate retelling of events for the benefit of her descendants,” Beattie says in the statement. “Thornton was particularly keen to restate her identity as a chaste wife and to lay the blame for the family’s downturn in fortune on various male family members, including her late husband.”

The memoirs provide a thoughtful and entertaining perspective on England in the 1600s. While the more famous diaries of Samuel Pepys, who lived in London in the same century, provide a southern man’s experience, Thornton’s provide a northern woman’s, per the statement. In 2019, playwright and actor Debbie Cannon debuted her play based on Thornton’s memoirs, The Remarkable Deliverances of Alice Thornton.

Beattie tells the Guardian, “This shows that the themes explored in these manuscripts are still relevant, important and engrossing.”