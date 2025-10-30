Rare, Out-of-Place Cuckoo Sends Birders Flocking to Long Island in Hopes of a Once-in-a-Lifetime Sighting The common cuckoo spends most of the year in Europe and Asia but migrates to Africa for the winter Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Roy William Gardner was golfing on New York’s Long Island, when an unusual-looking bird flitting between fence posts caught his eye. Gardner is not much of a birder himself, but his nephew Chris Sayers is an ornithologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. So, he snapped a picture to share with his relative, who was immediately flabbergasted.

“He said, ‘What you have there is called a lifer,’” Gardner tells CBS New York’s Jennifer McLogan. “He goes, ‘People go their whole lifetime and not see this.’”

Fun fact: Transporting birds to New York One of the most abundant birds in the United States, the European Starling, is considered an invasive species. Starlings were supposedly introduced to the U.S. by a man who insisted the country contain every bird referenced in William Shakespeare’s plays. That story is likely a One of the most abundant birds in the United States, the European Starling, is considered an invasive species. Starlings were supposedly introduced to the U.S. by a man who insisted the country contain every bird referenced in William Shakespeare’s plays. That story is likely a myth , but the invasive qualities of starlings are real: After the release of just a few dozen in New York in 1890, there are now an estimated 250 million such birds in the U.S.

Gardner had stumbled upon a very special bird indeed: a common cuckoo, thousands of miles from home. Word spread on social media, and soon, birders began flocking to Riverhead, a small town on Long Island’s North Fork, for a chance to see the out-of-place creature.

“We started a crazy viral birder insanity,” Gardner tells CBS New York.

Birders from near and far go 'cuckoo' for rare bird spotted in Riverhead Watch on

Despite its name, the common cuckoo is not at all common in the Lower 48. The species (Cuculus canorus) spends most of its time in Europe and Asia, with brief jaunts to Africa for the winter. More recently, the birds have turned up in Alaska, likely in response to the warming climate.

The species had never been recorded in New York before, and it had only been spotted twice on the East Coast: once in Massachusetts in 1981 and again in Rhode Island in 2020, reports the Riverhead News-Review’s Angela Colangelo. Another common cuckoo showed up in Santa Cruz County, California, in 2012.

Gardner first spotted the bird at the Vineyards Golf and Country Club on October 23, per the Riverhead News-Review. It stuck around through the weekend—gobbling up caterpillars while unknowingly putting on a show for around 200 birders.

How and why did the common cuckoo end up so far outside its normal range? For now, the creature’s long journey remains a mystery, though some birders are speculating it may have been blown off course by a powerful nor’easter that swept through the East Coast in mid-October.

Jay Rand, one of the birders who sprang into action to see the wayward cuckoo, suspects the bird is a youngster, likely undertaking its first-ever migration, per the Riverhead News-Review.

Common cuckoos are medium-sized birds, landing somewhere between a robin and a crow, according to the National Audubon Society. They have long tails and long wings that make them look a bit like hawks while flying. Males are mostly covered in gray feathers, though they have black and white stripes across their chests and bellies. Females can also be gray, though some are a rich brown color with darker stripes. Males make the iconic “cuck-oo” sound that inspired the clock, while female vocalizations sound more like “kwik-kwik-kwik.”

Cuckoos are known as brood parasites, meaning they lay their eggs in the nests of other bird species. Often, the imposter egg goes unnoticed and, once the cuckoo chick hatches, it begins kicking other eggs out of the nest. It’s a clever adaptation that allows cuckoos to pass along their genes without having to do any of the hard work of parenting themselves.

Birds that end up far from home, like the New York common cuckoo, are known as “vagrants.” They’re fairly common during spring and fall migrations, and they’re a rare treat for some birders, who aim to see as many different species throughout their lifetimes—or in a given year—as possible.

Vagrancy is mostly a mystery to ornithologists. They think some birds might get lost because of severe storms, while others may be hitching rides on boats (or, in some instances, garbage trucks). Birds also use Earth’s magnetic field for navigation, so disruptions to that field due to space weather might throw off their flight paths.