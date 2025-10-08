Birds Make an Alarm Call That Spans Species and Continents—and May Offer Insight Into the Evolution of Human Language More than 20 species make a nearly identical noise to warn nearby birds of brood parasites, a behavior that bridges the “sharp division between animal communication systems and human language” Mary Randolph - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Charles Darwin suggested in 1871 that spoken language originated with instinctive sounds, like squeals or yells, which humans then learned to imitate and modify for specific purposes. Now, scientists say groups of birds across the world may be proving him right.

A new study published last week in Nature Ecology and Evolution found that 21 different species of birds—spanning several continents and millions of years of evolution—make nearly identical sounds as a warning against brood parasites.

“This indicates that the function of this vocalization is to facilitate a communication across species rather than just within,” says William Feeney, co-lead author of the study and an evolutionary ecologist at Doñana Biological Station in Spain, to New Scientist’s Chris Simms.

Fun fact: Crows’ linguistic abilities In a 2022 study, scientists suggested crows can grasp a pattern-forming concept called “recursion,” which linguists once hypothesized was unique to human language.

Brood parasites are species that force others to raise their young. In birds, this includes cuckoos, which lay their eggs in other species’ nests. The birds in the nest are left to raise the baby cuckoos, which kill the other, true offspring.

In response, the superb fairy-wren in Australia, for example, has developed a specific call that alerts nearby fairy-wrens to come and attack a brood parasite. When researchers noticed a similar call in other species, they decided to compare data from around the world, write the study’s authors in the Conversation.

“If this call is something like a ‘universal word’ for a brood parasite across birds, we should expect different species to respond equally to hearing it—even when it is produced by a species they have never seen before,” the authors write. “We found exactly this: When we played calls from Australia to birds in China (and vice-versa) they responded the same.”

The common warning call exists in birds from Sweden to Zambia. Some have similar evolutionary histories, but others haven’t had a common ancestor for more than 50 million years, the authors note.

Instead, the birds are connected by the presence of brood parasites. All 21 species that produce the alarm call often live in areas with high concentrations of brood parasites, suggesting the call developed as a way to unite against the threat across species, says co-lead author James Kennerley, a postdoctoral fellow at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, in a statement.

“The evolution of the whining vocalization is affecting patterns of cooperative behaviors between birds around the world,” Kennerley adds.

Birds that live in areas without brood parasites do not produce the call, the researchers found in previous work. But when they are exposed to it in context, they learn to produce it in reaction to brood parasites, too.

The findings suggest the alarm call has both innate and learned characteristics—responding to the alarm by investigating the threat is innate, while making the whining sound under the right circumstances is learned. It reflects birds’ ability to associate certain behaviors or circumstances with sounds—a trait that “challenge[s] long-held assumptions about the sharp division between animal communication systems and human language,” according to the statement.

“The fascinating thing about this call is that it represents a midpoint between the instinctive vocalizations we often see in animals and fully learned vocal units, like human words,” Feeney adds. The study’s authors suggest Darwin may have been right about the evolution of human language.

Rob Magrath, a behavioral ecologist at the Australian National University who was not involved with the study, tells New Scientist that this research could change the way we view language more broadly, since the calls appear to reference specific threats rather than a general internal feeling of fear.

“This referentiality means that such calls are akin to human words, which often refer to external objects or events,” he says. “So, animal communication and human language appear to be on a continuum, rather than ‘language’ being a uniquely human feature.”