‘Pride and Prejudice’ Gets a New Adaptation: an Interactive A.I. Avatar

A university in England has made Pride and Prejudice protagonist Elizabeth Bennet jump off the page—and into an interactive avatar.

The University for the Creative Arts (UCA) teamed up with artificial intelligence company StarPal to create a digital interactive avatar based on the Jane Austen novel’s leading lady. The avatar is called Lizzy, after Elizabeth’s nickname in the novel, and is on display at the Jane Austen’s House museum in Hampshire, England through mid-December.

“This technology has the potential to transform experiences within both the museum and heritage, as well as the education sector,” says Sophy Smith, the director of games and creative technology at UCA, in a statement. “Instead of only having text-based revision guides, students can now learn about literature by speaking directly to the characters.”

The avatar has been created to “mirror the human qualities of Austen’s character as detailed in the novel, such as empathy and humor,” per the university statement. Each visitor who speaks with Lizzy will have a “unique experience” as the avatar’s conversational abilities evolve.

Lizzy was fed with “a selection of novels, manuscripts and period-accurate information,” curated with guidance from Jane Austen’s House. The avatar’s hair and wardrobe, designed by students taking classes in video games and digital fashion at UCA, mimic Regency-era styles.

“It has been fascinating to watch this project develop,” says Lizzie Dunford, director of Jane Austen’s House, in the statement, “and to witness the innovative staff and students at UCA developing these new technologies, and new ways of accessing literary and cultural heritage.”

This new Lizzy joins the long history of Pride and Prejudice’s story and characters being adapted into other formats. Austen’s 1813 novel of manners remains a household name, a beloved work of literature and the basis of numerous film and television adaptations and reimaginings.

Lizzy “has such a strong personality,” Smith says in the statement. “Imagine—you can now have Elizabeth Bennet as your friend.”