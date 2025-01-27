Oyster ‘Blood’ May Be the Secret Weapon in Our Fight Against Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs, Study Finds

The world is facing a “superbug” crisis, with experts predicting that some 39 million people could die from antimicrobial-resistant infections between now and 2050. Some illness-causing bacteria, fungi and other pathogens are evolving to evade medications like antibiotics and antivirals, making them increasingly difficult for doctors to treat.

Now, researchers have discovered a promising potential solution to this problem: oysters.

In laboratory tests, an antimicrobial protein found in the Sydney rock oyster (Saccostrea glomerata) made antibiotics more effective and killed several types of illness-causing bacteria. Researchers reported these findings last week in the journal PLOS One.

Scientists found the protein in the oysters’ hemolymph, a liquid found in invertebrates that’s similar to blood. They extracted the protein, then ran a series of laboratory experiments to see how it matched up against bacteria that are not only responsible for many respiratory infections but are also becoming more resistant to treatment with conventional antibiotics.

On its own, the protein killed Streptococcus pneumoniae (a bacterium responsible for pneumonia) and Streptococcus pyogenes (which causes strep throat and scarlet fever).

And, when paired up with antibiotics, the protein also helped improve their effectiveness against other infection-causing bacteria, including Staphylococcus aureus (which leads to staph infections) and Pseudomonas aeruginosa (which is particularly problematic for people with compromised immune systems).

“It actually made the antibiotics work better,” says study co-author Kirsten Benkendorff, a marine scientist at Southern Cross University, to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Claire Simmonds. The oyster protein, used alongside antibiotics, made them 2 to 32 times more effective, per the paper.

As pathogens become more resistant to existing antibiotics, researchers are hard at work trying to develop new ones. But, in the meantime, “anything that can prolong the lifespan of a current antibiotic … would be quite a sustainable solution to make what we have work for longer,” says Sohinee Sarkar, an infectious disease researcher at Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Australia who was not involved with the work, to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

In addition, testing revealed that the protein was not toxic to human lung cells, which bolsters the idea that it could one day be a viable treatment option for respiratory infections.

Scientists believe the protein works by disrupting the “biofilms” that bacteria often form within the body. Biofilms are groups of microorganisms that stick to one another and, often, to surfaces. These communities also typically encase themselves in a protective layer of secretions, which makes it more difficult for the body’s immune system—and antibiotics—to fight back.

The oyster-derived proteins seemed to prevent biofilms from forming in the first place, and they were also able to penetrate biofilms that had already formed.

“We often think about bacteria just floating around in the blood,” Benkendorff tells the Guardian’s Donna Lu. “But in reality, a lot of them actually adhere to surfaces. The advantage of having something that disrupts the biofilm is … it’s stopping all of those bacteria from attaching to the surfaces. It’s releasing them back out into the blood, where then they can be attacked by antibiotics.”

It makes sense that oysters would be good at battling bacteria. As filter feeders, they are constantly slurping up water, eating food particles and expelling any unwanted materials.

“Oysters are exposed to high concentrations of diverse microorganisms in their natural marine environment,” write Benkendorff and co-author Kate Summer, also a researcher at Southern Cross University, for the Conversation. “Because of this, they have evolved strong immune defenses. For example, they rely heavily on antimicrobial proteins and strings of molecules known as peptides in their hemolymph (blood) to protect them from infection.”

The bivalves have also long been used to help boost human health, including among the Indigenous people of Australia and in traditional Chinese medicine, the researchers point out.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean doctors should start prescribing a steady diet of oysters to their sick patients. So far, the protein has only been tested in a lab—not in trials with humans or animals. In addition, scientists say they need to conduct more research to learn more about how the protein works and how best to turn it into medicine. It’s also unclear whether the protein would be as effective if consumed.

Still, slurping down a few oysters now and again doesn’t hurt—and this briny snack may even help your body naturally fend off invaders for other reasons, the researchers say.

“Oysters contain zinc, which boosts the immune system, and they have really good polyunsaturated fatty acids and vitamins that also help modulate immunity,” says Benkendorff in a statement.