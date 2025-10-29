One of the Strongest Hurricanes on Record Pummeled Jamaica and Continues to Wreak Havoc in the Caribbean The Caribbean’s unusually hot waters allowed Hurricane Melissa to intensify rapidly, officials say Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Hurricane Melissa—one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded—is now off Cuba’s eastern coast, after leaving a trail of destruction across the large island and its much smaller neighbor, Jamaica.

The storm made landfall in Jamaica as a category 5 hurricane around 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday, with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center—the island’s first category 5 hurricane to make landfall, according to a ministry statement.

Did you know? Hurricane dangers The chaotic wind and rain produced by a hurricane is plenty scary. But the biggest risks to human life during a hurricane come from storm surges produced by that intense wind. According to the National Weather Service, storm surges and "battering waves" kill the most people during such storms, with flooding from heavy rains causing the second highest numbrer of deaths.

Melissa formed on October 21, quickly strengthening as it traveled through the Caribbean, according to the BBC‘s Rachel Hagan and Mark Poynting. By Tuesday morning, officials say, nearly 6,000 Jamaicans had sought refuge in shelters—but not everyone could move so easily.

The Associated Press‘ Dánica Coto and John Myers Jr. report that as the storm approached, a man called a radio station asking for help for a woman in labor in western Jamaica. After the radio host asked listeners for hospital recommendations, an obstetrician called in with guidance on how to deliver babies.

A retiree in Portland Cottage, a village about 95 miles away from where Melissa made landfall, tells Reuters‘ Zahra Burton and Sarah Morland that the storm was “like a roaring lion. It’s mad. Really mad.”

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness published the government’s “all clear” in the wake of the storm shortly after 11 a.m. EDT.

"Hurricane Hunters" flying into Melissa's eye forced to turn back Watch on

“The reports that we have had so far would include damage to hospitals, significant damage to residential property, housing and commercial property as well, and damage to our road infrastructure,” he said on CNN after the storm, per Reuters.

The storm went on to make landfall on the southern coast of eastern Cuba with maximum sustained winds of over 100 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center. The agency called the storm “extremely dangerous,” warning of damaging winds and flooding rains to come.

“It has been a very difficult early morning,” Cuba’s president Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on social media Wednesday morning, as translated by the Guardian‘s Natricia Duncan, Anthony Lugg and Oliver Holmes. “Extensive damage, and Hurricane Melissa is still over Cuban territory. I urge our people not to let their guard down, to maintain discipline and to remain safely sheltered.”

Hurricanes usually form when warm ocean air moves upward into areas of low pressure, cooling and turning into clouds and thunderstorms. When wind speeds reach 74 miles per hour, the storm is officially a hurricane: a rotating cloud system that forms over tropical or subtropical waters. Its winds are classified on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale of 1 to 5.

The Caribbean Sea is unusually hot this year, which allowed Hurricane Melissa to intensify rapidly, per the BBC.

“The ocean is warmer and the atmosphere is warmer and moister because of [climate change],” Brian McNoldy, senior research associate at the University of Miami’s school of marine, atmospheric, and earth science, tells the outlet. “So it tips the scale in favor of things like rapid intensification [where wind speeds increase very quickly], higher peak intensity, and increased rainfall.”

The National Hurricane Center predicts Hurricane Melissa will continue to bring strong winds and flooding rain to Cuba and the Bahamas, with a dangerous storm surge also expected for the latter. It is not expected to make landfall in the United States.