'Once in a Lifetime': Rare 'Virgin Birth' of Eight Iguana Babies Surprises Zookeepers in England A female casque-headed iguana produced live hatchlings even though she has never shared an enclosure with a male Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent

The birth of iguana babies is presumably not an unusual occurrence at the Exotic Zoo in Telford, England. But when an iguana mama gave birth in August despite never having shared an enclosure with a male, that wasn’t just rare—it was “a once-in-a-lifetime event,” the zoo says in a statement emailed to Smithsonian magazine.

The female casque-headed iguana birthed eight healthy babies that hatched from their eggs over the course of a week in August, the zoo tells USA TODAY’s Saleen Martin. The remarkable event happened through “parthenogenesis,” a process sometimes known as a “virgin birth.” Parthenogenesis is a reproductive phenomenon that enables eggs to develop into embryos despite being unfertilized. As such, the babies are identical genetic clones of the mother.

“These little lizards have no dad at all—they’re being born through parthenogenesis!” the zoo explained in a social media post in August.

Did you know? Parthenogenesis Parthenogenesis—essentially, a “virgin birth”—has been observed in animals in captivity. Some researchers suggest it might be common in the wild, where it’s much harder to notice.

Discovering the iguana’s eggs was “unusual but exciting at the same time,” Scott Adams, director of the Exotic Zoo, tells CBS News’ Frank Andrews. They are all females, Adams confirms to the BBC’s Chloe Hughes, joking that they all speak at the same time.

For now, the hatchlings are behind the scenes in the zoo’s specialist reptile nursery, where the temperature and humidity are carefully curated by staff. The zoo hopes the babies will make their public debut in the coming weeks, though two of the juveniles are going to be transferred to another zoo, per the BBC.

“This is one of the rarest events in the animal kingdom,” Adams says in the statement. “When we confirmed the eggs were fertile without any contact with a male, our jaws hit the floor. These babies are essentially mini-mum clones, and seeing them thrive is incredible. For us, it’s a powerful reminder that life finds a way in the most unexpected circumstances.”

Casque-headed iguanas, also known as cone-headed lizards, are a primarily tree-living species in Central and South America. According to the zoo, only a handful of reptile species in the world are known to have experienced parthenogenesis. In 2023, for instance, researchers described the first known virgin birth in a crocodile.

While infrequent, some researchers suggest that female animals capable of having virgin births will do so in the absence of males, which could explain its occurrence in captivity. It also might explain why some endangered populations have experienced virgin births: Female smalltooth sawfish in Florida appear to have produced some offspring through parthenogenesis, according to 2015 research.

As for casque-headed iguanas, they’re vulnerable to threats such as habitat loss and poaching for the pet trade. “This story gives us an amazing opportunity to talk with our visitors about genetics, evolution and the challenges that reptiles face in the wild,” Adams says in the statement. “It’s not just exciting, it’s important for science and conservation education, too.”