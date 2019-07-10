Consider the Nature of Perception at Olafur Eliasson’s New Show

In 2003, Olafur Eliasson—with the help of 200 mono-frequency lights, projection and mirror foils, haze machines, aluminum, and scaffolding—recreated the sky, complete with a blazing orange sun. Nothing like it had been seen before, and some 2 million visitors flocked to Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall to take in the sight.

Now, nearly two decades after that triumphant Tate debut, Eliasson returns to the museum with an ambitious new work reflecting on humanity’s relationship with nature, particularly in relation to climate change.

Titled Olafur Eliasson: In Real Life, it has a much wider scope than “Weather Project,” featuring around 40 different works made over the Icelandic-Danish artist’s 30-year career.

According to the Guardian’s Mark Brown, In Real Life revolves around an array of interactive art. There’s a 128-foot-long fog corridor, a wall of reindeer moss imported from Finland, a 36-foot waterfall and an intriguing Lego station that uses a ton of white bricks. The creations that will come out of those Legos, according to Eliasson, strive to encapsulate visions of the future, evolving as more people change the structures created by those who preceded them.

As a whole, the exhibition bears all the hallmarks of Eliasson’s signature style: among others, ambition in scale, an environmental focus and an emphasis on sensory experience. As Jill Lawless writes for the Associated Press, visitors don’t simply view the retrospective; they also “feel, smell and taste it.”