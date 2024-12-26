Get a Colorful Sneak Peek of Notre-Dame’s New Stained Glass Designs

The French government has revealed modern designs to replace six of Notre-Dame’s windows with new stained glass, which commemorate the cathedral's successful restoration after it was nearly burned down.

The new window designs come from French artist Claire Tabouret, known for her vibrant, expressive paintings that explore ideas of identity, memory and female strength. Tabouret’s proposal beat over 100 different submissions in a national competition. The project is part of an €846 million ($865 million) effort to rebuild Notre-Dame after the devestating 2019 fire.

“At first, I questioned if I was worthy,” Tabouret says in a statement, per Artsy’s Maxwell Rabb. “There’s a great deal of audacity in this commission, which will take place in a beloved and historic building. But you have to trust contemporary artists.”

Her winning submission is decorated with various blue, pink and yellow hues that depict people from diverse backgrounds praying together for Pentecost.

“In times like ours, marked by war, extreme division, and tension, this opportunity to use my art to promote unity through the theme of the Pentecost is a wonderful gesture of hope,” the artist said in the statement, per ARTnews’ Tessa Solomon.

The new glass windows will replace those on the cathedral's south side, originally crafted by 19th-century architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc. Contemporary renovations like this one have been added to Notre-Dame throughout its nearly 900-year history. Voillet-le-Duc himself was responsible for major updates and changes to the cathedral during his time.

Still, some question whether the new windows should be installed at all. After the French Ministry of Culture first announced its plans to update the stained glass, over 240,000 people signed a petition against the idea.

France’ National Heritage Commission has argued that replacing the historic windows goes against international heritage guidelines. The 1964 Venice Charter calls for the preservation of original work unless absolutely necessary, and Viollet-le-Duc’s original windows have been successfully cleaned and restored since the fire.

“I’ve read about the different opinions of people because I want to understand their arguments and also to take an approach that is open and two-way,” Tabouret tells the Agence France Presse. “I find it a fascinating debate.”

Notre-Dame recently reopened this month. Although Viollet-le-Duc’s windows will go, most of the historic stained glass windows are back on display, including the iconic rose window.

To create the new stained glass, Tabouret is collaborating with Simon-Marq, a historic glassmaker in Reims. Founded in 1650, the studio has restored stained glass at Notre-Dame de Reims following World War II and has collaborated on contemporary works with renowned artists like Marc Chagall and Joan Miró.

For her part, Tabouret is excited to leave her mark on history and bring her designs to life.

