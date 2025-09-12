New Helmet-Shaped Device Could One Day Treat Conditions Such as Parkinson’s Without Invasive Surgery, Scientists Suggest In a first-of-its-kind achievement, researchers non-invasively and precisely directed ultrasound beams to target a location deep within the brain Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

A long-term goal within neuroscience has been to develop a non-invasive way to influence brain function. Such a technology could shed light on the vital organ’s operations—and one day, it could even help treat neurological diseases and psychiatric disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and depression, without the need for surgery.

Now, researchers from University College London and the University of Oxford in England have developed a helmet-shaped device that sits non-invasively on the head and sends ultrasound pulses to impact deep brain regions. It has the potential to one day help control Parkinson’s symptoms, scientists say, though that capability hasn’t been tested yet.

Fun fact: Detecting Parkinson’s disease by smell One woman found out she has the ability to smell Parkinson’s disease, and she has been working with researchers to develop diagnostic tests.

The work builds on earlier research that suggested gentle mechanical pulses sent to the brain—a process known as transcranial ultrasound stimulation (TUS)—could modify how neurons communicate signals. But the current technology struggles to precisely target specific structures deep in the brain, frequently impacting larger regions than necessary.

The new device, however, can target areas about 1,000 times smaller than what the conventional technology has achieved. It’s also 30 times more precise than other deep-brain ultrasound treatments, which require invasive surgeries to place electrodes in the brain.

“The waves reached their target with remarkable accuracy,” Charlotte Stagg, a neurophysiologist at the University of Oxford, explains to the Guardian’s Ivana Drobnjak O’Brien. “That alone was extraordinary, and no one has done it before.”

Stagg and her colleagues published their findings September 5 in the journal Nature Communications. The team says the paper offers proof of concept that their technology can target specific areas and create long-lasting effects in the brain.

The helmet, which is used with a soft face mask to steady the head, works by sending focused beams of ultrasound—sound energy we can’t hear—to parts of the brain to increase or decrease neuronal activity. These beams come from 256 different elements and meet at the target brain region.

“Each element produces only a small amount of ultrasound, but our computer model ensures they all overlap in the target spot (and nowhere else), meaning we can stimulate there,” Stagg tells Newsweek’s Hannah Millington. “This is really important, as there are lots of structures deep in the human brain that are very close together and do very different things. We need to be able to individually target them without accidentally stimulating the neighboring region.”

Stagg and her colleagues trialed the helmet with seven participants while they were in a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) machine to track their brain activity. In two separate experiments, the team stimulated a structure in the center of the brain called the lateral geniculate nucleus (LGN)—a part of the thalamus involved in processing visual information, among other functions. In the first, the researchers were able to increase activity in the visual cortex while the participants watched a flashing checkerboard.

In the second, they decreased the visual cortex activity for at least 40 minutes after the stimulation, suggesting the technique has potential for creating enduring changes in the brain.

A control group “confirmed these effects were specific to the targeted LGN,” the researchers write in the study.

Though the participants didn’t report a noticeable difference in what they were seeing, the team suggests this type of brain stimulation could one day help with clinical treatment. “The equivalent in patients with Parkinson’s would be targeting a motor control region and seeing tremors disappear,” Stagg tells the Guardian.

The helmet also paves the way for further neuroscience research and clinical treatment, says Bradley Treeby, a biomedical engineer at University College London and co-senior author of the study, in a statement. Now, scientists can investigate the causal relationships in deep regions of the brain without resorting to invasive surgery.

While more research is needed, he argues that the technology could revolutionize the treatment of disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, depression and essential tremor.

Now, the team’s goal is to turn the device into a “practical clinical tool, one that could sit alongside or even replace invasive brain implants in the future,” Elly Martin, a co-author of the study and a researcher at University College London’s department of medical physics and biomedical engineering, says to the Guardian.