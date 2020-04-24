NASA and Lego Host ‘Build a Planet’ Challenge

In other cases, entries opted to include fictional planets, like a miniature version of the Star Wars desert planet Tatooine. Another image showed the Earth and closest solar system neighbors, although the moon looks suspiciously like the Star Wars’ planet-destroying space station, the Death Star.

The challenge, which took place across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, was in the same vein as the Getty Museum Challenge, where the museum encouraged people at home to recreate classic paintings from their galleries using household objects and share them online.

NASA’s various entries paired their posts with educational blurbs, like NASA Sun & Space’s animated image of the sun’s magnetic eruption. In 2019, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory spotted a new kind of magnetic explosion where a loop of erupted solar material was interrupted on its way back to the solar surface, which caused a magnetic explosion.

The Curiosity Rover, which has been on Mars since 2012, shared a contribution as well.

“I don't have any LEGO bricks with me,” the rover tweeted, “So friends on Earth made a mini-me and Mars' Murray Buttes.”

Show off what YOU make, whether it's Earth, Mars or a new world. #LetsBuildTogether pic.twitter.com/DEyLiyvX5V — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) April 22, 2020

Curiosity photographed the Murray Buttes region in 2016. The photograph shows layers of sandstone—represented in Lego by a loose stack of thin, flat bricks—that were deposited by the wind as sand dunes migrated over the red planet’s surface.

NASA Earth showed off a Lego version of a poster that shows layers of planet Earth and its atmosphere, followed by a thread featuring creations by other NASA groups as well as families and kids. The Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas strayed from showing planets exactly, instead sharing Lego builds of the Space Launch System rocket, astronauts in training, and a crowd of Lego figures in a model of mission control.

The “Build a Planet” challenge was just one part of NASA’s list of ideas to celebrate Earth Day from home. The week of activities will be capped off on April 29 by announcing the winner of the “Terrestrial Tournament,” a bracket to decide the reigning champion of photographs of Earth taken by NASA’s Earth Observatory.