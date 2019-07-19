Atlanta Museum’s ‘Dating’ App Matches Visitors With Artwork

Atlanta’s High Museum of Art houses a permanent collection of more than 15,000 works, catering to a wide variety of artistic tastes. The collection includes, for example, Italian painter Giovanni Bellini’s “Madonna and Child,” Impressionist Claude Monet’s “Houses of Parliament in the Fog” and Mark Rothko’s color-field painting “No. 73.” Among them, is Bellini the biggest draw? Or is Monet more your style? Perhaps Rothko is the must-see.

Heartmatch, a new app developed by the Shannon Landing Amos head of museum interpretation Julia Forbes, manager of web and new media Ivey Rucket and their colleagues at the High, is taking inspiration from the Tinder-esque matching method and bringing it to the art world.

As Forbes and Rucket explain for the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), to use the museum’s app, simply visit the website and start browsing through presented paintings, sculptures and installations. Similar to Tinder and other popular dating apps, a swipe right means a user “likes” a specified work of art, while a swipe left indicates “dislike”—or, in this case, “nope.” Once you’ve finished assessing several of the options (according to the AAM article, the app presents a total of 100 items from the High’s collection), the app creates a personalized tour route through the museum’s three wings.