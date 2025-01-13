Metal Detectorists Discover 1,200-Year-Old Graves That May Have Belonged to High-Status Viking Women

Archaeologists have unearthed coins, jewelry and stones from graves in Norway that likely belonged to high-status Viking women, reports Science Norway’s Ida Irene Bergstrøm.

Initially discovered by a group of amateur metal detectorists in the fall of 2023, the graves date to between 800 and 850 C.E. That lines up with the beginning of the Viking Age, which ran from around 800 to 1050 C.E.

During excavations, which concluded in late 2024, archaeologists found a rich variety of artifacts. One grave contained fragments of gilded oval brooches, part of a metal cauldron and a book clasp that had been repurposed as jewelry. Archaeologists think the clasp may have come from a Christian monastery.

“We think that the clasp in the first grave could very well have come from a Bible in England or Ireland,” says Søren Diinhoff, an archaeologist with the University Museum of Bergen, to Fox News Digital’s Andrea Margolis. “It had been ripped off and brought back to Norway where it eventually ended up as a woman’s brooch.”

In another grave, they found 11 silver coins and a necklace made of 46 glass beads. They also discovered trefoil brooches that were likely used to fasten clothing. The brooches appear to have been repurposed from the clasps of Carolingian sword belts, according to a statement from the researchers.

They also found a bronze key and what is likely a frying pan, as well as items that were used to produce textiles, such as a spindle whorl, a weaving sword and wool shears. These items suggest that the woman buried here may have been the head of the household and managed the farm’s textile production operations.

“Textile production was prestigious,” Diinhoff tells Science Norway. “Farms that made fine clothing held high status.”

Experts at the University Museum of Bergen are still studying the coins. But they’ve already deduced that one is a rare “Hedeby coin” minted in the early ninth century C.E. in southern Denmark—which are among the earliest known Scandinavian-made coins. The other ten coins were likely minted during the reign of Louis I, the son of Charlemagne and a Carolingian ruler of the Franks.

Some of the artifacts appear to have originated in England and Ireland, which is indicative of the Vikings’ long-distance trade routes. But the women may also have had their own ties to continental Europe.

“Both of these women had contacts outside Norway,” Diinhoff tells Science Norway. “It's probably no coincidence. Perhaps they came from abroad and married into the local community.”

Researchers didn’t find any bones in the graves. It’s possible that the human remains disintegrated, which is common because of the makeup of western Norway’s soil.

But another theory is that the graves were empty to begin with. They may have been cenotaphs, or memorials honoring individuals who’ve been buried somewhere else. Researchers suspect this is likely the case, as the necklace appears to have been buried inside a leather pouch, rather than around someone’s neck.

The graves are located in the municipality of Fitjar, an area along the country’s southwest coast. During the Viking Age, the site was a farm that likely belonged to the local or regional king, according to the archaeologists.

Since it’s so close to the coast, maritime travelers may have used the farm as a rest stop. That theory is bolstered by the fact that one of the graves contained rocks positioned in the shape of a ship.

“On behalf of the king, shelter was provided to passing ships, which likely generated additional income,” Diinhoff tells Science Norway.

Archaeologists hope to return soon for further research, as they have only just started excavating a third grave. They think there may be as many as 20 graves in the area—and now, it’s a race against time before they’re destroyed.

“They are found just below the turf, and there are so many ways they can be ruined,” Diinhoff tells Fox News Digital. “We hope to be able to excavate a few graves every year.”