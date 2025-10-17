Meet Jackie, a 1-in-30-Million Calico Lobster Caught Off the Coast of Massachusetts Now living at Northeastern University’s Marine Science Center, the striking crustacean has a bright orange shell with black freckles and blue joints Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Usually, lobsters are drab shades of brown—until they hit a pot of boiling water and turn red, that is. So when Northeastern University Marine Science Center public outreach coordinator Sierra Muñoz got a message from a lobster fisherman with a photo of a striking crustacean, she was immediately intrigued.

The lobsterman, Mike Tufts, wanted to know if the center had any room in its tanks for the eye-catching creature, a lobster with a bright orange shell speckled with bits of black and blue he’d caught off the coast of Massachusetts.

“I said, ‘Of course we do,’” says Muñoz in a statement. “It’s such a thoughtful—and fun—donation to our science education program.”

Meet Jackie—short for Jack-O’-Lantern—an extremely rare, female “calico” lobster now living at the center’s Nahant, Massachusetts, facility a few miles north of Boston Harbor.

The odds of catching a calico lobster are about one in 30 million, according to the university, so Jackie is practically in a league of her own.

She’s even more rare than Neptune, the vivid blue lobster that arrived at the center this summer—also a donation from a generous and science-minded lobsterman. For comparison, the odds of a lobster being blue are about one in two million.

Typically, American lobsters (Homarus americanus) are a mottled brown, possibly with hints of drab green or blue. These color combinations help camouflage the crustaceans and keep them hidden from predators. Sometimes, though, these ocean floor-dwelling creatures sport some uncommon hues. Calico, blue and other rare palettes result from changes to lobsters’ natural pigmentation processes.

In Jackie’s case, a reddish-orange pigment called astaxanthin mixed with other pigments and proteins to produce her unusual, freckled shell. Her joints are blue because of a protein called crustacyanin. (Neptune has extra crustacyanin, which is why he’s blue all over.)

Did you know? Lobsters' natural enemies The American lobster is tough-looking—but it has plenty of enemies under the sea. According to The American lobster is tough-looking—but it has plenty of enemies under the sea. According to NOAA , its most common predators are fish, sharks, rays, skates, octopuses, crabs—and humans.

The university hasn’t revealed Jackie’s age. But she’s likely somewhat lucky to have lived as long as she has. With their attention-grabbing coloring, calico lobsters probably stand out more to hungry predators, according to Muñoz.

If Jackie were to mate with another lobster, would her babies be calico, too? Though genetics likely play a role in coloration, scientists “don’t really know what the chances would be of a calico producing another calico lobster,” Muñoz says in an accompanying video, adding that a lobster’s coloring “can be dependent on a lot of different things.” Either way, calico lobsters are so rare that its’s tough to study them.

A one-in-30-million lobster was donated to Northeastern. Meet Jack-O'-Lantern! Watch on

Though Jackie may be unique, she’s not the first unusually colored lobster to be saved from the dinner plate. In spring 2021, workers at a Red Lobster restaurant in Virginia noticed a speckled crustacean in their shipment. They named the lobster Freckles and quickly sprang into action to save the striking creature. The Virginia Living Museum in Newport News took Freckles in, but the lobster died roughly a year later.

Last year, a fisherman caught a one-in-100-million “cotton candy” lobster off the coast of New Castle, New Hampshire. The blueish-purple crustacean ultimately found a home at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire.

Aside from her speckled shell, Jackie is a run-of-the-mill American lobster, with two large claws and eight legs for walking. She also has four small antennae on the front of her head, which she uses to perceive the world around her.

Jackie and Neptune are being kept in separate tanks because lobsters tend to be solitary, territorial creatures. But the atypical crustaceans are not completely alone: Each tank is also filled with other marine creatures, including moon snails and winter flounder.

Neptune has also been going on field trips, arriving at area elementary schools in a special carrying case. “Students have been getting a real kick out of it,” says Muñoz in the statement. “Kids love learning about rare animals and how special they are and how many different types of life there are in the ocean…It really invites a lot of cool questions and connections.”

American lobsters are one of two lobster species found in the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The other is the Caribbean spiny lobster (Panulirus argus), which has a pair of horns above its eyes. While American lobsters prefer the cooler waters of places like Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine, spiny lobsters tend to stick to the balmier climes off of Florida and southern California.