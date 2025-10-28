Magic Mushrooms Evolved Psilocybin Not Once, but Twice Two different types of mushroom evolved the same psychedelic compound in completely unrelated ways, a recent study finds Sara Hashemi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Researchers don’t know exactly how psilocybin, a psychoactive compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, evolved. Now, a new study adds to the mystery: Its findings reveal that two different groups of fungi came up with independent ways to produce the seemingly magical molecule.

In a paper published September 21 in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition, scientists analyzed the genes and proteins used by Psilocybe and Inocybe mushrooms to make psilocybin. To their surprise, they found that the two genera of mushrooms produce the compound using completely different pathways.

Although Psilocybe and Inocybe begin with using the same amino acid to make psilocybin, the similarities end there: the two mushrooms don’t use any of the same enzymes to reach their destination, though they both use the same chemical at an intermediate point in the process.

“I never expected these two psilocybin pathways not to share any reaction,” says Dirk Hoffmeister, a pharmaceutical microbiologist at Friedrich Schiller University Jena in Germany and study co-author, to Taylor Mitchell Brown at Science.

The results are an example of convergent evolution—unrelated species developing the same trait. Think, for instance, of how bats and birds independently evolved the ability to fly, even though they don’t share a common ancestor with wings.

“It’s like meandering through New York City and taking different roads to get to the same destination,” explains Hoffmeister to Rachel Nuwer at the New York Times. “You can go this way or that way, but at a certain point, you meet at Central Park.”

While the two mushrooms are found in similar habitats, Psilocybe tend to grow on decaying organic matter, while Inocybe, also known as fiber caps, have symbiotic relationships with trees. The researchers still don’t know why these two different groups with distinct lifestyle preferences both ended up producing psilocybin.

“Nature does nothing without reason,” says Hoffmeister in a statement. “So there must be an advantage to both fiber cap mushrooms in the forest and Psilocybe species on manure or wood mulch producing this molecule—we just don’t know what it is yet.”

One theory, Hoffmeister adds, is that psilocybin is supposed to deter predators. “Perhaps the molecule is a type of chemical defense mechanism,” he says.

Bryn Dentinger, a biochemist at the Natural History Museum of Utah who was not involved in the study, echoes that hypothesis to Science. Another possibility is that animals, including humans, enjoy the mushrooms’ psychedelic effects, eating them and spreading their spores as they travel.

Even with that unknown, however, the study could help researchers develop new ways to make psilocybin. Jon Thorson, a chemist at the University of Kentucky who was not involved in the research, tells the New York Times that while psilocybin is not a difficult molecule to make, the study could open avenues to make it in more “user-friendly formats.”

“We’re becoming more and more aware how nature found more than one route—more than one solution—to synthesize important natural products,” Hoffmeister adds to Science. “Fungi are such talented chemists.”