Ig Nobel Prizes Honor Fingernails, Painted Cows and Cacio e Pepe in a Celebration of Strange Science Ten research projects earned awards for achievements that have made people "laugh, then think" Mary Randolph - Staff Contributor

Paper airplanes flew, scientists sang about stomach bugs and one person dressed as a giant ball of mozzarella: Last Thursday, the 35th Ig Nobel Prize ceremony honored strange scientific pursuits with more than a touch of whimsy.

The Ig Nobel Prizes, not to be confused with the Nobel Prizes, honor “research that makes people laugh, then think,” according to Improbable Research, the company that hosts the annual event.

Actual Nobel laureates presented the ten prizes to highlight unusual research efforts. This year, those included studies on whether painting stripes on cows reduces fly bites and how alcohol impacts bats’ flying abilities. (For anyone wondering, more stripes led to fewer fly bites, and the effects of alcohol on aviation were not positive.)

The 35th First Annual Ig Nobel Ceremony (2025) FULL SHOW Watch on

Francisco Sanchez, a biologist at the University of the Llanos in Colombia, tells the Associated Press’ Michael Casey that Ig Nobel Prizes showcase a lighter side of the scientific community.

“It’s a great honor for us,” says Sanchez, who studied the drunken bats. “It’s really good. You can see that scientists are not really square and super serious and can have some fun while showing interesting science.”

Other awardees included a team of Italian researchers who created the perfect cacio e pepe sauce; an American historian who tracked his fingernail growth for 35 years, honored posthumously; and an international team that studied the choices of lizards at a seaside resort when presented with different types of pizza.

The cacio e pepe study aimed to eliminate clumps of cheese in the sauce, which relates to the physics of phase separation, says Giacomo Bartolucci, a member of the team and a biophysicist at the University of Barcelona in Spain, to the Scientist’s Stephanie DeMarco. It also offered a chance for friends to cook together.

“We are all trained theoreticians, so we didn’t actually [do] hands-on experiments often,” he adds. “There was no professor involved, and just we wanted to come together and work on this.”

Fun fact: Previous Ig Nobel winners Last year, the Ig Nobel Prizes honored research on mammals breathing through their anuses, the movements of dead fish in currents, drunk worms and the effects of exploding paper bags near cats and cows.

Carly York, a biologist at Lenoir-Rhyne University who was not involved with the Ig Nobel Prizes, tells CNN’s Jack Guy that seemingly silly research forms the backbone of many important discoveries. “Basic, curiosity-led research has paved the way for some of the most transformative medical and technological breakthroughs of the past century,” she tells the publication.

This year’s awards show had a theme of “digestion,” and Thursday’s ceremonies included a performance of a mini-opera called “The Plight of the Gastroenterologist.” The night also saw 24-second lectures from top researchers on everything from ice cream to hemorrhoids, according to the Associated Press.

Though the awards come with no monetary prize—this year, honorees received a hand-drawn image of a stomach and a wet wipe—winners earn respect from the scientific community. Last year, Nature’s Catriona Clarke reported that several former honorees credit the awards with improving their careers. Over the next several months, Improbable Research will hold several “Face to Face” events around the world, where winners will answer questions about their research.

Editor and mathematician Marc Abrahams founded the unusual awards in 1991. He now serves as master of ceremonies and edits Improbable Research’s magazine, Annals of Improbable Research. In an email to the Associated Press before the event, Abrahams said the awards celebrate the potential in every strange question.

“Every great discovery ever, at first glance seemed screwy and laughable,” he wrote. “The same is true of every worthless discovery. The Ig Nobel Prizes celebrate ALL these discoveries, because at the very first glance, who really knows?”