How to Watch the Peak of the Spectacular Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower The shower will peak during pre-dawn hours in early May, as fast-moving meteors trail across Earth’s atmosphere, thanks to debris left behind by Halley’s Comet Kayla Randall - Digital Editor, Museums Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Every spring, swift meteors from the Eta Aquariid shower illuminate the sky. Known for their speed, these shooting stars are pieces of cosmic rock and dust that glow as they travel through Earth’s atmosphere at 40.7 miles per second, according to NASA.

This year’s Eta Aquariids—sometimes spelled “Aquarids” and named after Eta Aquarii, one of the brightest stars in the constellation Aquarius—are active from April 19 to May 28. But the best views should come during their peak, which falls on the night of May 5 into the morning of May 6, per the American Meteor Society.

During the peak, NASA says, observers could see up to 50 meteors per hour—though, in reality, most watchers in the Northern Hemisphere will see a little over ten per hour in good conditions. That’s in part because this shower favors the Southern Hemisphere. Those in the southern United States will have better views.

But even for sky watchers at more northern latitudes, the Eta Aquariids could offer some surprises. Although the meteor rate will be lower for those in the northern U.S. and Canada, more of them may be “Earthgrazers,” or extra-long meteors that fly low to the horizon.

These dazzling meteors are the result of debris left by Halley’s Comet burning up in Earth’s atmosphere. This famous orbiter, which taught astronomers that the same comets can show up in our skies repeatedly, takes 76 years to loop around the sun. Its debris is also responsible for the Orionid meteor shower in October.

The Aquariid shower follows the Lyrid meteor shower, which peaked in late April, and the Quadrantid shower, which peaked in early January. The Quadrantids are famous for their fireballs, very bright meteors caused by large debris particles. Eta Aquariids generally aren’t known for producing fireballs, but these meteors can leave lingering, glowing trains across the sky.

Here’s how you can see these fast meteors dance in the night.

Tips for viewing the Eta Aquariid meteor shower

For the best chance of seeing Eta Aquariid meteors, watch in the pre-dawn hours. The radiant—or point where the meteors appear to emanate from—lies in Aquarius, which rises after midnight. And the moon, which is set to be more than 60 percent full, will set shortly after.

“On the peak night this year, the moon sets by around 3 a.m., leaving dark skies until dawn for ideal viewing conditions,” according to NASA. “While the peak is early on the morning of May 6th, the two or three nights before that are also decent opportunities to spy a few shooting stars.”

To get the best view during the early May 6 peak, it’s important to watch the darkest skies possible, far from light pollution. And note that most of these meteors will be seen in the eastern half of the sky, according to the American Meteor Society.

Telescopes and binoculars are not necessary for viewing a meteor shower. Instead, lawn chairs, sleeping bags and blankets are recommended. The American Meteor Society also suggests using lounge chairs that specifically allow you to comfortably view the sky half-way up and to find a view where you can focus your gaze higher than hills and trees that could obscure the celestial activity.

After the Eta Aquariids, the next major meteor shower to take over the sky will be July’s Southern Delta Aquariids. Like the previous Aquariids, they’re also best viewed from the southern tropics. But if you miss the Aquariids this year, there’s always next year.