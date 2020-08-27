Toggle
Search
SUBSCRIBE (Left)
RENEW (Left)
GIVE A GIFT (Left)
September 2020 magazine cover
Search
Facebook
Twitter

Keeping you current

Send a Birthday Greeting to the United States’ Oldest Living WWII Veteran

The National World War II Museum is asking well-wishers to send cards to Lawrence Brooks, who turns 111 this September

Lawrence Brooks, 110, pictured at a previous birthday celebration at the National World War II Museum (Image courtesy of the National World War II Museum)
By
smithsonianmag.com

When Lawrence Brooks was a young soldier stationed in World War II’s Pacific theater, he was assigned to a C-47 plane tasked with carrying a shipment of barbed wire from Australia to New Guinea. Suddenly, one of the plane’s engines went out.

Panicking, he, the pilot and co-pilot lobbed loads of wire into the ocean in hopes of stabilizing the craft. Brooks remembers joking that if the pilot jumped, he’d grab onto him. After all, the plane was only equipped with two parachutes.

“It was a scary moment,” he recounted in a 2015 oral history interview. “But we made it.”

Brooks survived that close call. Now, the 110-year-old is believed to be the United States’ oldest living World War II veteran. And in just over two weeks, on Saturday, September 12, he’ll turn 111.

For the past five years, Brooks has celebrated his birthday at the National World War II Museum in his home city of New Orleans. This year, with partygoers unable to gather in person due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the museum is taking a different approach: namely, asking well-wishers to send the supercentenarian birthday cards via mail.

Brooks, pictured here in 1943, was drafted into the U.S. Army at age 31. (Courtesy of the National World War II Museum)
Lawrence Brooks (far right) attends his 110th birthday celebration. (Courtesy of the National WWII Museum)
Lawrence Brooks reads a birthday card at last year's celebration. (Courtesy of the National WWII Museum)

In 1940, 31-year-old Brooks was drafted into the U.S. Army’s 91st Engineer Battalion. As Talia Lakritz reported for Insider last year, he was stationed mainly in New Guinea and the Philippines, working as a support worker and eventually achieving the rank of private first class.

National Geographics Chelsea Brasted notes that Brooks, who is black, served in a battalion predominately made up of African American soldiers. For a time, he even worked as a servant for three white officers.

During World War II, black soldiers faced discrimination both at home and abroad. A particularly egregious example of racism within the military was the preferential treatment afforded to German prisoners of war, who were allowed to dine in restaurants across the Deep South even as African American soldiers were forced to eat out of sight in the kitchens, writes Matthew Taub for Time.

“We went to war with Hitler, the world’s most horrible racist, and we did so with a segregated army because, despite guarantees of equal treatment, this was still Jim Crow America,” Robert Citino, a senior historian at the WWII Museum, tells National Geographic. “African Americans were still subject to all kinds of limitations and discrimination based on the color of their skin.”

Brooks’ time in the Army drew to a close in 1945—a full three years before President Harry S. Truman officially desegregated the U.S. military.

“I had some good times and I had some bad times,” Brooks tells National Geographic. “I just tried to put all the good ones and the bad ones together and tried to forget about all of them.”

After the war, Brooks worked as a forklift operator. He retired in his 70s and now lives with his daughter and caretaker, Vanessa Brooks, in the Central City neighborhood of New Orleans. He enjoys doting on his 5 children, 5 step-children, 13 grandchildren and more than 20 great-grandchildren, per Ryan Prior and Lauren M. Johnson of CNN.

Brooks’ wife, Leona, died in 2005 following the couple’s evacuation by helicopter during Hurricane Katrina. The storm “took everything I owned, washed away everything,” he later reflected.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, just 389,292 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were still alive in September 2019. On average, 294 veterans die each day.

Those who wish to send cards to Brooks can mail them to the address below.

The National WWII Museum
c/o Happy 111th Mr. Brooks!
945 Magazine St.
New Orleans, LA 70130

About Nora McGreevy

Nora McGreevy is a freelance journalist based in South Bend, Indiana. Her work has appeared in Wired, Washingtonian, the Boston Globe, South Bend Tribune, the New York Times and more. She can be reached through her website, noramcgreevy.com.

Read more from this author |
Tags

Recommended Videos

Comment on this Story

comments powered by Disqus
Circulation Subscribe
“Smithsonian