Hear the Bells of Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral Ring Out for the First Time in More Than Five Years

For the first time in more than five years, the sounds of Notre-Dame Cathedral’s bells once again filled the air in Paris.

The famed cathedral, located in the French capital’s Fourth Arrondissement, is one step closer to reopening after 2019’s devastating fire. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the restored building—which includes testing its bells—before it officially opens to the public on December 8.

On the morning of November 8, eight historic bells in the cathedral’s northern belfry began to toll individually. Then, all eight chimed together for roughly five minutes, reports Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The sound was “a signal of joy,” according to Guillaume Normand, the cathedral’s vice rector.

“We all felt an intense emotion,” Normand tells AFP. “Notre-Dame is telling us: ‘I’m here, waiting for you.’”

On the evening of April 15, 2019, a fire broke out during mass at Notre-Dame. In just a few hours, the blaze toppled the church’s iconic spire and caused its wooden roof to collapse. Fortunately, firefighters were able to halt the flames and save much of the historic structure, which was built during the 12th and 13th centuries.

Once it was safe to do so, conservationists began the painstaking work of restoring and repairing the damaged landmark. More than 250 companies and hundreds of craftsmen have helped rebuild the cathedral over the past five years.

Some of those craftsmen were tasked with removing, cleaning and restoring the historic bells hanging in the cathedral’s north tower. Each bell has a name: Gabriel, Anne-Geneviève, Denis, Marcel, Étienne, Benedict-Joseph, Maurice and Jean-Marie. Gabriel is the heaviest, topping out at more than 8,800 pounds, while Jean-Marie is the lightest at roughly 1,760 pounds, per AFP.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who vowed to rebuild the iconic church, expressed his gratitude to the many individuals who worked tirelessly on the restoration.

“Five years ago, a promise: to rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral, together,” wrote Macron in a translated social media post on November 8. “Today, its bells finally ring out again thanks to the extraordinary work of so many of you. In a month, we will reopen its doors.”

Separately, on November 7, three new bells arrived at Notre-Dame for installation—including one that was rung by gold medalists during the Summer Olympics in Paris. The Olympic bell, along with two smaller ones called Chiara and Carlos, will be hung above the cathedral’s altar so they can be used during Mass, reports the Associated Press’ Thomas Adamson.

Officials held a ceremony in front of the cathedral to celebrate the delivery of the bells, which were made at the Cornille Havard foundry in Villedieu-les-Poêles, Normandy. Olivier Ribadeau Dumas, the cathedral’s rector, used holy water and a tree branch to consecrate the bells.

“At the most important moment of the mass these bells will ring, just as they did when the victor of a competition could celebrate their victory,” he said, as reported by the AP.