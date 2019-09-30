Grammy-Winning Soprano Jessye Norman Dies at 74

Jessye Norman, an international opera star whose “sumptuous, shimmering” voice won her accolades including five Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts and the Kennedy Center Honor, has died at age 74.

Per a statement provided to the Associated Press, the singer—commemorated by the Metropolitan Opera as “one of the great sopranos of the past half-century”—passed away at a New York hospital in the company of loved ones early Monday morning. The cause of death was septic shock and multiple organ failure following complications associated with a 2015 spinal cord injury.

“We are so proud of Jessye’s musical achievements and the inspiration that she provided to audiences around the world that will continue to be a source of joy,” Norman’s family said in the statement. “We are equally proud of her humanitarian endeavors addressing matters such as hunger, homelessness, youth development, and arts and culture education.”

Norman, lauded for her “rich, majestic, capacious voice” and versatile range (she switched from classical music to Duke Ellington and Baroque pieces with chameleon-like ease), performed such roles as the eponymous leads of Aida, Carmen and Tristan and Isolde, as well as starring parts in numerous Wagernian productions, over the course of her 50-year career.

When France celebrated the 200th anniversary of revolution in 1989, she sang “La Marseillaise” while clad in a dress of red, white and blue, and in 1986, she marked Elizabeth II’s 60th birthday with a rendition of “God Save the Queen.” The soprano also performed at two presidential inaugurations—that of Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton—and was friendly with President Barack Obama, who presented her with the National Medal of Arts in 2009.

Speaking with the New York Times in 1983, Norman, who grew up African-American in segregated Georgia, credited predecessors including Marian Anderson and Dorothy Maynor with paving the way for her success.

“They have made it possible for me to say, ‘I will sing French opera,’” she explained, “or, ‘I will sing German opera,’ instead of being told, ‘You will sing Porgy and Bess.’” (Ironically, the controversial opera, set in a fictional African-American tenement in Charleston, South Carolina, is set to be performed at the Met this season for the first time in 30 years.)

Still, the singer told the Times in 2014, “Racial barriers in our world are not gone, so why can we imagine that racial barriers in classical music and the opera world are gone?”

Jonathan Capehart, an opinion writer for the Washington Post who struck up a friendship with Norman in 2012, called her “an extraordinary black woman who didn’t shy away from her blackness.”

Writing for the Post, he added, “She was a role model in how to navigate rarefied air while black.”

According to the History Makers—a nonprofit research and education group dedicated to spotlighting African-American individuals’ unheard stories—Norman was born in Augusta, Georgia, on September 15, 1945. She attended Howard University on a full-tuition scholarship and later studied at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and the Peabody Conservatory.

Norman made her professional operatic debut in 1969, when she performed the role of Elisabeth in a Berlin production of Tannhauser. Later, she appeared at Milan’s Teatro alla Scalla, London’s Royal Opera House and an array of major opera houses across the globe. In 1983, the rising star made her Met debut as Cassandra in Berlioz’s Les Troyens. Eventually, she would go on to perform more than 80 shows with the company.

In between recording sessions and performances, Norman pursued social engagement projects aimed at giving back to her community and championing the arts. Most prominent among these efforts was the Jessye Norman School of the Arts, a free after-school fine arts program launched in the singer’s hometown in 2003. Per the local Augusta Chronicle, Norman was scheduled to attend a local ceremony hosted in her honor October 11: The event, set to mark the rededication of Eighth Street as Jessye Norman Boulevard, will continue as planned.

As Edward Rothstein wrote for the Times in a 1992 review, Norman’s voice was “a grand mansion of sound.”

“It defines an extraordinary space,” the critic continued. “It has enormous dimensions, reaching backward and upward. It opens onto unexpected vistas. It contains sunlit rooms, narrow passageways, cavernous halls. Ms. Norman is the regal mistress of this domain, with a physical presence suited to her vocal expanse.”