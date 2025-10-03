Generations of Bearded Vultures Stashed Humans’ Treasures, Including a 650-Year-Old Sandal, in These Bird Nests Researchers recovered more than 200 human artifacts from historical nests in southern Spain Sarah Kuta - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Bearded vultures are unusual birds. Their diet consists primarily of bones, which they sometimes drop from great heights to break into smaller, bite-size pieces. They deliberately change the color of their plumage by rolling around in reddish-orange mud. And they return to the same nesting sites year after year, with generations of the species even reusing nests for centuries.

That last tendency has been a boon to archaeologists, who recently recovered more than 200 human artifacts from historical bearded vulture nests in southern Spain. One of the most remarkable finds? A 650-year-old sandal made from woven twigs and grasses, according to a study published last month in the journal Ecology.

Bearded vultures have been extinct in southern Spain for 70 to 130 years, depending on the specific region. But while the birds have disappeared from the area, their well-preserved nests can still be found there, often tucked into protected, hidden spaces in the mountains.

Between 2008 and 2014, researchers carefully examined 12 of these nests, teasing them apart layer by layer to see what was preserved inside. To find the nests, scientists pored over historic records, including reports from naturalists who visited Andalusia, Spain’s southernmost region, in the 18th and 19th centuries, according to a statement from the University of Granada. They also chatted with longtime residents now in their 70s and 80s, who either remembered the birds personally or had heard stories about them.

Bearded vultures often nest in cliff caves, which have cool, dry microclimates—perfect for preserving artifacts for centuries. As expected, scientists found many objects related to the vultures’ diets (the remains of 2,117 bones and 86 hooves) and their reproductive processes (43 eggshell fragments). But 9 percent of the items were human-made, likely brought to the caves by the birds as they constructed and renovated their nests.

These anthropogenic remains include 72 pieces of leather (including a 650-year-old bit of sheep leather with red lines drawn on it in ochre), 129 bits of cloth and a crossbow bolt with a wooden lance. The team also found 25 items made from esparto grass, including the complete sandal, a slingshot, ropes, fragments of baskets and horse equipment. The team used radiocarbon dating techniques to estimate the ages of the human-made objects, which ranged from between 150 to 675 years old.

Zooming out, the researchers say artifacts preserved in bearded vulture nests could offer new insights into human history. Studying the historic nesting materials might also help support conservation efforts. The eggshells, for instance, might reveal whether and when the birds were exposed to pesticides or other toxic substances, while the animal bones might indicate how the vultures’ diet changed over the years.

“We have several ideas to analyze in the future,” says lead author Antoni Margalida, an ecologist at the Pyrenean Institute of Ecology, to National Geographic’s Elizabeth Preston. “I think that this material will offer a lot of possibilities.”

The birds were once abundant throughout the mountains of southern Europe. However, during the 19th and 20th centuries, they began to disappear from this historic range. The birds were “intensively persecuted,” according to the nonprofit Vulture Conservation Foundation. They also suffered due to changes in farming practices and declining numbers of wild animals in the mountains. Conservation and reintroduction efforts started in the 1970s, and today, bearded vultures are making a comeback.

However, the species is still considered endangered in the Mediterranean, with an estimated 180 to 249 individuals remaining in the region. Globally, they are listed as near threatened, with 1,675 to 6,700 individuals in the wild.

Did you know? Vulture species at risk Earth is home to 23 vulture species, 14 of which are threatened with extinction.

Bearded vultures are not the only species to reuse the same nesting sites, nor to occasionally add human objects into the mix. Ospreys, white storks, eagles, hawks and herons are also master recyclers, adding layers of materials to create large, stable structures. Scientists “routinely pull all kinds of stuff” out of birds’ nests, including ropes and bits of plastic, says Tricia Miller, a biologist with Conservation Science Global, Inc. who was not involved in the new research, to National Geographic. In one instance, she says, she even pulled a Croc out of an osprey nest in New Jersey.

This year, scientists made headlines for finding decades-old, human-made garbage in Eurasian coot nests in Amsterdam—including some trash that was at least 30 years old. In one nest, for instance, they found a candy bar wrapper that referenced the 1994 FIFA World Cup and a McDonald’s McChicken container from 1996.

“How we interact with our environment is … quite literally woven into the nests of the birds,” said Auke-Florian Hiemstra, a biologist at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center who led the Eurasian coot nest study, in a February 2025 statement. “History is not only written by humans; nature is keeping track as well.”