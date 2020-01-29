Who Owns the Art Recovered From Shipwrecks?

No one knows why the 15th-century trading vessel sank. The only clue to the Hoi An’s fate is a set of seeds from a fruit that grows late in monsoon season, recovered from the South China Sea alongside the remains of the ship’s cargo of more than 250,000 ceramics.

“There are no reefs, and there is no evidence of a fire,” says Natasha Reichle, assistant curator of Southeast Asian art at the Asian Art Museum (AAM) in San Francisco, to artnet News’ Sarah Cascone. “One theory is that for some reason the ship took off very late in the year, encountered a seasonal typhoon, and sank.”

Artifacts excavated from the Hoi Ann wreck and a similarly submerged 19th-century vessel, the steamship Le Meï-kong, are now on view in “Lost at Sea: Art Recovered From Shipwrecks,” an ongoing AAM exhibition that poses an array of thought-provoking questions: Who is entitled to centuries-old artworks recovered from shipwrecks? Should they even be excavated, or should vessels and their contents be left in situ for future generations?

Visitors are encouraged to answer these and other queries by adding Post-it notes to a wall of responses, per KQED’s Sarah Hotchkiss.

“We want our audiences to ask questions about how artworks enter museum collections,” says Reichle in a statement.

Authorities located the Hoi Ann after catching smugglers carrying suitcases full of ceramics through a Vietnamese airport during the 1990s. Situated about 230 feet underwater, the wreck represented the deepest marine excavation ever attempted at the time of the first salvage attempt. Though the initial venture was canceled after the recovery ship was nearly capsized in a typhoon, the second attempt proved more successful.

Because the wreck was so deep, the only option for recovery was saturation diving. Per the Wall Street Journal’s Edward Rothstein, the team submerged three divers housed in a 12-foot-long diving bell near the wreck for 69 days. During this lengthy stint, the trio assessed and recovered artifacts including a fragmented dish bearing the likeness of a winged horse, a pear-shaped vase, and a blue-and-white lidded box.

“Lost at Sea” explores the paths artifacts trace from excavation to exhibit. In this case, notes the statement, the items were sold at auction and purchased by collectors who then donated them to the California museum.

The second wreck featured in the show, Le Meï-kong, sank off the coast of Somalia in 1887 and was salvaged in 1995 by a joint expedition comprised of a private company, marine archaeologist Robert Stenwi and the Northeast Authority of the Republic of Somalia. At the time, Somalia was mired in civil war.

“Robert was negotiating with the faction that was in control of the northeast area of Somalia,” Reichle tells artnet News. “The team needed to get armed guards to protect them, and to use dynamite to blow up the hull.”

The ill-fated ship’s final journey played out against the backdrop of France’s mid-19th century invasion of Vietnam. Le Meï-kong was one of two vessels carrying stone sculptures taken from the country by doctor Albert Morice, who was stationed at Vietnam’s French embassy. Almost all of the ship’s passengers survived the wreck, but the statues, created roughly 1,000 years ago and removed from Hindu and Buddhist shrines, sank with the steamer.

These sculptures were originally made by the Cham, a group of people who lived in the region before it was Vietnam. Two Cham creations—a three-headed serpent and a ferocious female deity—are included in the exhibit.

“The people who produced these sculptures no longer have a state,” says Reichle to artnet News. “The Cham are now a diasporic community scattered throughout Southeast Asia. If one were to restitute the object, where would you even return it?”

The show’s centerpiece alludes to the fate of artifacts left in the sea. A grey stone protruding with ceramics and other artifacts, it was once covered in barnacles. Now, the mound, known as a concretion, is slowly disintegrating, revealing the objects hidden within—among others, a Chinese coin, a pair of deer antlers and the remains of sea creatures—as it crumbles.

“Lost at Sea: Art Recovered From Shipwrecks” is on view at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco through March 22.