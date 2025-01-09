Energetic and Loyal: Meet the Danish-Swedish Farmdog, the Newest Breed Recognized by the American Kennel Club

Meet the Danish-Swedish farmdog, the newest breed recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC). They’re spry, they’re energetic and they’re up for anything—but at the end of the day, they’re happy to settle down and cuddle.

Last week, the AKC, a nonprofit that maintains a dog breed registry, officially welcomed the Danish-Swedish farmdog to its ranks. The club now recognizes 202 breeds, which are eligible to participate in all its events and competitions, including the esteemed AKC National Championship.

Danish-Swedish farmdog breeders and owners in the United States began their quest to have the breed officially recognized back in 2011, reports the Washington Post’s Jonathan Edwards. The effort, spearheaded by the Danish-Swedish Farmdog Club of America, involved developing breed standards, writing an ethics code and raising awareness about these petite pups.

The AKC inducted Danish-Swedish farmdogs into its “Miscellaneous Class” in 2021, which meant they could compete in certain dog sports competitions, including agility, obedience, herding, tracking and dock diving.

But that designation didn’t permit them to enter the club’s conformation contests, during which individuals are evaluated based on how closely they match their breed’s standards. At the AKC National Championships, the canine competitors face off against members of their breed, their group and other finalists, with one earning the title of “Best in Show” and becoming, essentially, the top dog for the year. (A giant schnauzer named Monty was crowned champion in 2024.)

While Danish-Swedish farmdogs are new to the club’s line-up, they’ve likely been around for hundreds of years. The breed’s exact beginnings are a bit murky, but they might have originated in old Denmark. Archaeologists have discovered farmdog-type skeletons in Viking burial sites from the Middle Ages, according to the AKC.

More recently, these pups helped out on small family farms in Denmark and Sweden. They caught and killed rodents, herded livestock, went hunting with their owners and watched over the property. They also kept their human family members company.

The breed began to disappear after industrialization, as family farms fell by the wayside. But, starting in the late 1980s, kennel clubs in Denmark and Sweden began rallying to save them. The first one was imported to the U.S. in 1998, followed by two more individuals in the coming years. In 2003, the trio of Danish-Swedish farmdog owners in the U.S. started a club for the breed.

Today, the dogs remain popular in Europe, where they are known as “Dansk Svensk Gardshund” or “Danski.” These four-legged friends are a common sight in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, per the AKC.

Danish-Swedish farmdogs are small, weighing just 15 to 20 pounds and standing up to 14.5 inches tall. But don’t let their diminutive stature fool you: They are bundles of energy that love to work on farms or romp around with kids. Once they’ve had a bit of exercise, they’ll gladly snuggle up on the couch.

They are intelligent and eager to please their human owners, which makes them “highly trainable,” according to the AKC. They’re also relatively low-maintenance dogs, only needing to be brushed and bathed periodically.

Affectionate and loyal, Danish-Swedish farmdogs are gentle with children and social with other dogs and strangers. One pup living in Cheyenne, Wyoming, even has her own YouTube channel for kids called “Miss Mae for Little Learners,” reports the Cheyenne Post.

The breed typically has short, white hair with black, brown, yellow, tan and fawn markings. Because of their physical appearance, they’re often mistaken for beagles and Jack Russell terriers.

“This compact working dog is very versatile, loves a challenge and having a job to do,” says Gina DiNardo, the club’s executive secretary, in a statement. “It would make a wonderful addition to a family that is able to provide it with the exercise and mental stimulation that it needs. As always, we strongly encourage prospective dog owners to do their research to find the best breed for their lifestyle.”

With their newly awarded status, Danish-Swedish farmdogs and their owners are excited to compete in conformation contests. And, already, some had signed up for events in Minnesota and California after the AKC’s announcement, per the Washington Post. Fans may also catch them at the 2025 AKC National Championship, which is typically held in December.

Breed advocates are pleased that Danish-Swedish farmdogs are now recognized by the AKC. But their enthusiasm is tempered by a bit of trepidation. The dogs’ newfound celebrity could be a “double-edged sword,” as Carey Segebart, the incoming president of the Danish-Swedish Farmdog Club of America, tells the Associated Press’ Jennifer Peltz.

“We don’t want the breed to just explode too quickly,” Segebart tells the AP. And she doesn’t want illegal puppy mills to exploit any increased attention to the breed, she adds to the Washington Post.

More broadly, some animal rights groups oppose dog breeding—and the promotion of purebred dogs—as a whole.

“All breeders fuel the animal overpopulation crisis, and every time someone purchases a puppy or a kitten instead of adopting from an animal shelter, homeless animals lose their chance of finding a home,” according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The AKC says purebreds can help owners find a pet with “predictable characteristics” and whose “temperament matches your lifestyle and personality.”