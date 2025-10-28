Earth Is Getting Dimmer—and the Northern Hemisphere Is Losing Brightness Faster Than Scientists Expected New research challenges the idea that the hemispheres’ matching brightness is a fundamental property of the planet Margherita Bassi - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

Earth has been dimming for decades, reflecting less light back into space—and the amount of light reflected by the Northern Hemisphere is decreasing more quickly than that of the Southern Hemisphere, recent research suggests.

The study, published September 29 in the journal PNAS, throws a wrench in a longstanding hypothesis about the planet’s brightness, or albedo. Earth doesn’t absorb all the sun’s light—it reflects some into space. That reflective power was previously thought to be balanced between the two hemispheres, with researchers suggesting that the Northern and Southern Hemispheres’ symmetrical albedo is a fundamental property of Earth.

But the new research, which relied on more than two decades of satellite observations, throws a wrench in that hypothesis.

Did you know? Shine bright like a planet Aside from the sun and moon, Venus is our solar system’s Aside from the sun and moon, Venus is our solar system’s brightest celestial body in our skies.

While both hemispheres are darkening, the Northern Hemisphere is darkening more quickly, the researchers note in the study. They associate this unexpected divergence with changes in surface brightness, water vapor and aerosols—tiny, light-reflecting particles in the atmosphere such as dust, smoke, sea spray and particles from industrial activity, like sulfates and nitrates.

“It made a lot of sense,” Norman Loeb, lead author of the study and senior technologist for radiation sciences at NASA, tells Eos’ Larissa G. Capella. “The Northern Hemisphere’s surface is getting darker, because snow and ice are melting. That exposes the land and ocean underneath. And pollution has gone down in places like China, the United States and Europe. It means there are fewer aerosols in the air to reflect sunlight. In the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the opposite.”

Dark-colored surfaces reflect less light than light-colored surfaces, thus becoming warmer. Since the Northern Hemisphere is also warming faster, it has more water vapor than the Southern Hemisphere, Loeb explains to Eos—and water vapor doesn’t reflect sunlight. Furthermore, a large volcanic eruption and Australian bushfires have recently added more aerosols into the Southern Hemisphere’s atmosphere, which would increase its albedo, per Scientific American’s Ryan Green.

The mitigating impact of clouds, which absorb or reflect sunlight depending on their altitude, might have maintained the albedo symmetry in the past, the researchers write. The disrupted symmetry, however, suggests that clouds might only be able to mitigate an imbalance to a limit, per Scientific American. The researchers are now pondering whether Earth’s cloud production will change to compensate—and restore the balance in the hemispheres’ albedo.

As the albedo of the Northern Hemisphere decreases more rapidly, its surface could also warm more. How will the planet cope with a shift to distribute that extra warmth worldwide? As it potentially circulates around the planet, researchers say, it could affect everything from ocean currents to weather. The consequences are an “open question,” the researchers write in the paper.

The study “shows that not only does [the asymmetry] exist, but it’s important enough to worry about what’s behind it,” Zhanqing Li, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Maryland who was not involved in the research, tells Eos.

More broadly, the records “show that there’s an increase in how much energy we get into the Earth system compared to how much is going out of the Earth system,” Øivind Hodnebrog, a co-author of the study and an atmospheric chemist at Norway’s Center for International Climate Research, tells the Associated Press.

Ultimately, the study highlights far-reaching effects of changes within Earth’s systems—changes powerful enough to alter the very brightness of the planet.