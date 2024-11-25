‘Demure’ Is Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year for 2024

If you thought 2024 was “very demure, very mindful,” you’re in good company.

Dictionary.com has picked “demure” as its word of the year, a nod to the viral social media clip created by American TikToker Jools Lebron.

In early August, the Chicago-based content creator posted a short video of herself sitting in her car. “You see how I do my makeup for work?” she asks while looking into the camera and running her fingers through her hair. “Very demure, very mindful. … I don’t look like a clown when I go to work. I don’t do too much. I’m very mindful while I’m at work. See how I look very presentable? The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job.”

Audio from the video went viral, particularly the phrase “very demure, very mindful.” Lebron made headlines around the world, garnering profiles in the Cut, Us Weekly, People and many other publications. The White House, NASA and celebrities used the phrase in the ensuing weeks, and Lebron appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

At least two people with no known connection to Lebron submitted applications to trademark the phrase, in an apparent bid to capitalize on its popularity. This sparked outrage among Lebron’s fans, but the content creator later reassured followers the trademark issue had been “handled.” Lebron, who identifies as a transgender woman, was able to use her newfound fame to secure partnerships with brands and other opportunities, which she said allowed her to finance the rest of her transition.

Lexicographers with Dictionary.com measured a nearly 1,200 percent increase in the use of “demure” online after Lebron posted her video, according to a statement. Additionally, searches for “demure” on the online dictionary platform’s website were “200 times greater than their previous rate.”

But popularity isn’t the only factor lexicographers consider when determining the word of the year. Their choice serves as a “linguistic time capsule” that reveals “the stories we tell about ourselves and how we’ve changed over the year,” according to Dictionary.com’s blog post announcing the decision.

Last year, Dictionary.com’s word of the year was “hallucinate,” a verb that gained traction alongside the rise of artificial intelligence.

Dictionary.com’s official definition of demure is “characterized by shyness and modesty; reserved.” However, after the adjective’s viral moment, its meaning began to expand. Now, it’s commonly being used to describe “refined and sophisticated appearance or behavior in various contexts, such as at work or on a plane,” according to the announcement.

As remote employees increasingly return to the office, the “subtle art of personal presentation has taken on renewed importance,” says Steve Johnson, Dictionary.com’s curriculum design manager, in the statement.

“Demure captures this cultural shift with a modern twist: A word that once carried traditional, often limiting connotations has been reimagined to celebrate understated elegance and suavity,” he adds. “Its evolving meaning gives people a way to express quiet confidence—embracing modesty and charm as intentional, empowering choices.”

Another word that lexicographers considered was “brainrot,” a term that describes low-quality social media content or the effects of spending too much time watching it. “Extreme weather,” “brat,” “Midwest nice” and “weird” also made Dictionary.com’s shortlist for the 2024 word of the year.

Last week, Cambridge Dictionary announced “manifest” as its word of the year for 2024. The verb means “to use methods such as visualization and affirmation to help you imagine achieving something you want, in the belief that doing so will make it more likely to happen,” according to the British dictionary publisher’s definition.

Though “manifest” is not new—it’s an estimated 600 years old—it was one of the most-searched terms on the Cambridge Dictionary website this year. Its popularity can be attributed to performers, athletes and entrepreneurs, who began using it on social media and beyond.