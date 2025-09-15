David Bowie Spent His Final Months Writing a Musical Inspired by Satire and Crime in 18th-Century London Archivists discovered notes for the project, called “The Spectator,” in the artist’s New York City office after he died in 2016 Ella Feldman - Daily Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

David Bowie spent the final months of his life brainstorming ideas for a musical inspired by an 18th-century London periodical, a collection of notes discovered in his New York City office reveals.

The musician and multihyphenate, who died of cancer in 2016, kept the project a secret from even his closest collaborators, BBC News’ Mark Savage reports. It wasn’t until after Bowie’s passing, when archivists entered his New York City study to catalog his belongings, that the notes were discovered as he had left them—some of them tacked onto walls.

The notes have been donated to London’s V&A East Storehouse, where they will go on display at the David Bowie Center, which opened on September 13.

Called The Spectator, the musical was inspired by a daily publication of the same name. Printed between 1711 and 1712, each edition of the Spectator contained essays on topics like politics, the arts and English society, told through a fictional framework with a witty tone.

Quick fact: The Spectator’s stated goals The periodical set out to “enliven morality with wit, and to temper wit with morality,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

Bowie took notes in black pen on the periodical’s essays, sometimes scoring them out of ten. He was especially interested in what the essays had to say about 18th-century art, as well as stories of notorious criminals.

“The notes suggest Bowie was drawn to 18th-century London as it would’ve allowed him to explore such topics as crime and punishment, the development of art and satire, and the always fascinating intersection between high and low culture,” writes Rolling Stone’s Jon Blistein.

He toyed with making iconic petty thief and prison escapee Jack Sheppard one of The Spectator’s central characters. He also considered incorporating the Mohocks, an alleged gang of young upper-class men who became a “media frenzy,” as Bob Harris, an 18th-century historian at the University of Oxford, tells BBC News.

“London threw up so many different juxtapositions,” Harris says of that time period. “Juxtapositions between high and low, between the virtuous and the criminal, and these things existed cheek by jowl.”

“I think it presented so much that was beguiling to contemporaries,” he adds, “but also clearly that Bowie himself found fascinating.”

The notes also include a timeline of 18th-century artistic contributions in London, signaling Bowie’s interest in the development of the era’s creative works—especially politically charged, satirical musicals.

Bowie is best known for his original music, but he was both influenced by and involved in theater for much of his life. He made his Broadway debut in 1980, starring in The Elephant Man, and went on to have numerous on-screen acting appearances throughout his career, including in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and The Prestige. In 2002, he told BBC Radio 4’s John Wilson that he had wanted to write for theater from the start of his career.

“I guess I could have just written for theater in my living room—but I think the intent was [always] to have a pretty big audience,” he said.

One of Bowie’s final completed projects was Lazarus, a jukebox musical featuring his music—including four new songs—with a book by Enda Walsh. The show premiered off-Broadway in 2015 and had a run in London’s West End.

Fans of the artist won’t be able to see a fully realized version of The Spectator, but they can see its earliest iteration at V&A East Storehouse’s David Bowie Center, where the notes as well as the desk from Bowie’s office will be shown alongside 200 other items on permanent display.

If that’s not enough, Bowie enthusiasts will be able to apply to view anything from the center’s 90,000-piece collection in person, the Guardian’s Laura Snapes reports.