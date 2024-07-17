Copenhagen Is Rewarding Tourists for Good Behavior

Carrot or stick? As many destinations move to restrict, fine, ban, charge and protest tourists for bad behavior, Copenhagen has opted for a different approach: rewarding them for good behavior.

Tourism officials in Denmark’s capital city unveiled a novel initiative this month that grants freebies and perks to travelers who engage in climate-friendly behaviors, such as riding bikes, taking public transit or participating in clean-up efforts.

Called CopenPay, the new campaign aims to help transform tourism from “an environmental burden” into a “force for positive change,” says Mikkel Aarø-Hansen, who leads the city’s tourism agency, Wonderful Copenhagen, to the New York Times’ Ceylan Yeğinsu.

Two dozen companies are participating in the pilot program, which runs from July 15 to August 11. For example, the Level Six rooftop bar offers a complimentary glass of wine, beer or soda to visitors who can prove they arrived by bike or public transit. Guests can also get a free coffee or tea at the MACA Museum—if they bring a reusable mug.

Several other museums are participating in the program. Travelers can get free admission to the Karen Blixen Museum after helping tend to the historic garden. Meanwhile, the National Gallery of Denmark is hosting workshops on how to turn plastic garbage into art.

Other perks reward travelers who help pick up trash. At the Copenhagen Surf School, participants can enjoy a free lunch if they spend 30 minutes collecting litter on the beach after their surf lesson. GoBoat Copenhagen is offering one-hour boat cruises for tourists who help fish garbage out of the harbor using provided nets.

This summer is just a trial period. But if all goes well, the city hopes to bring back the initiative—and ultimately inspire other destinations to try something similar. Tourism officials also hope travelers will feel inspired to adopt a more environmentally friendly ethos when they return home.

Last year, Denmark recorded 63 million overnight stays, an increase of 12.4 percent over 2019.

“Imagine if we could have people taking a greener mindset back with them—if that was the souvenir they got—that would be amazing,” Rikke Holm Petersen, a spokesperson for Wonderful Copenhagen, tells BBC News’ Anna Lamche.

Copenhagen’s positive reinforcement approach to managing tourism is unique. Elsewhere, government officials (and sometimes even residents) have instead been choosing to punish tourists for bad behavior.

For instance, Italy recently enacted fines of up to $65,000 for anyone who vandalizes its cultural sites and monuments. Meanwhile, Kyoto has barred tourists from visiting parts of its geisha district. Venice is introducing an entry fee for day-trippers, Amsterdam is banning cruise ships, and the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul is now charging admission for foreign tourists. Last week, activists in Spain made headlines for squirting travelers with water guns as part of a protest against overtouristm.

Will Copenhagen’s strategy work? Only time will tell. As Randy Durband, chief executive of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, tells the Washington Post’s Andrea Sachs, the city “deserves some credit for not shaking a fist at bad behavior but trying to make it fun and have some incentives and benefits.”