Communities of Color ‘Disproportionately and Systematically’ Face Deadly Air Pollution, Regardless of Location or Income

Air pollution from fine particulates such as soot, dust or smoke causes roughly 85,000 to 200,000 additional deaths in the United States each year. New research, published this week in the journal Science Advances, shows that deadly toll on the nation’s health is disproportionately endured by communities of color, regardless of geography and economic standing, report Hiroko Tabuchi and Nadja Popovich for the New York Times.

The new paper piles on to an already towering body of evidence that demonstrates the pervasive inequality faced by people of color across America when it comes to things as basic as access to clean air, soil and water.

For the study, researchers focused on a type of air pollution called PM 2.5, which refers to particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less. These are particles just 3.3 percent of the width of a human hair, so they're small enough to infiltrate the deepest crevices of our lungs and work their way into the bloodstream where they can cause and exacerbate a host of ailments.

The researchers modelled the exposure of different racial groups to 14 different sources of PM 2.5 pollution using air pollution records from the Environmental Protection Agency overlaid with census data from 2014, reports Drew Costley of the Associated Press (AP). These categories included sources such as industry, passenger cars, diesel trucks, construction and agriculture.

What the study found may not tell communities of color anything new, but serves to underscore the systemic nature of the racial disparities seen in the U.S. since its founding.

“If you go to communities of color across this country and ask them, ‘What’s the source of the environmental problems?’ they can point you to every one: the highway, the chemical plants, the refineries, the legacy pollution left over from decades ago, in the houses, in the air, in the water, in the playgrounds,” Robert D. Bullard, an urban planner and environmental policy expert at Texas Southern University who was not involved in the study, tells the Times. (Bullard is considered by many to be the father of environmental justice.) “Empirical research is now catching up with the reality: that America is segregated and so is pollution.”

The paper’s analysis revealed that Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans are exposed to higher than average levels of PM 2.5 from industry, light-duty vehicles, diesel-powered heavy trucks and construction, report Juliet Eilperin and Darryl Fears for the Washington Post. Within these groups, researchers found Black Americans in particular were exposed to higher than average levels of fine particulate pollution from all 14 source categories.

White people, on the other hand, were exposed to lower levels of air pollution from PM 2.5 in nearly every category. The exceptions were slightly higher than average levels of exposure to particulate from agriculture and coal power plants, owed to the locations of each, according to the Post.